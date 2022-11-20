Top 10 Things to See and Do in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Thailand!

https://youtu.be/1JApH6XTtRg

The largest province in Thailand is Nakhon Ratchasima.

The region, which spans nearly 20,500 square kilometers (7,915 square miles) in Northeast Thailand and is also known as Isan,

combines stunning natural beauty with fascinating Khmer-era culture and history.

Here are a few of the best things to do and see in Nakhon Ratchasima.

1. Visit Thap Lan National Park



Thap Lan National Park, the second-largest national park in all of Thailand, is less frequently visited than other national parks in Nakhon Ratchasima.

There are several access points in Nakhon Ratchasima, even though the headquarters are in the neighboring province of Prachinburi.

The landscape comprises vast mountain ranges, chasm-like valleys, waterfalls, and forests abundant with wildlife.

The Buddhist scriptures were written on parchment from fan palms,

so many of these revered trees are in the national park. Buffaloes, elephants, bears, gibbons, monkeys, and birds are examples of wild animals.

Tigers and the incredibly rare kouprey are believed to still be present in the forests. Visit Pha Keb Tawan to use enormous catapults to launch large seeds off the cliff;

perhaps they will take root and add to the carpet of greenery below.

2. Go rafting at Lam Takhong

The Lam Takhong River travels through various landscapes, including farms, orchards, and forests.

It is a calm river that provides families and novice rafters a simple rafting experience.

The best time to raft at Lam Takhong is during the rainy season,

when the river is at its fullest and swiftest, as the water levels during the hot season are unsuitable for enjoyable rafting. The river has a grade of 1-2.

3. Breathe fresh air at Wang Nam Khiao Nakhon Ratchasima

Wang Nam Khiao is a charming neighborhood south of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The lush mountainous region, also known as “Thailand’s Switzerland,” is known for its excellent air quality.

The scenic attractions include organic farms, orchards, vineyards, and wineries.

Other fantastic locations nearby include Montana Farm, known for its adorable structures, obliging sheep, and whimsical details;

Mister Mushroom educates visitors on the mushroom-growing process; and Flora Park, between December and February, bursts into a riot of floral color.

Take long nature walks, enjoy the serenity, and explore the intriguing and unusual local attractions.

4. Admire the gorgeous Wat Ban Rai

Wat Ban Rai, located in the Dan Khun Thot area, is one of Thailand’s most stunning and colourful temples.

It started as a small monastery but was subsequently extended in honour of the late abbot, Luang Phor Khun, who was well-liked by the locals.

The main attraction is a massive elephant-shaped shrine over the water covered in ceramic.

After admiring impressive statues and intricate mosaics that interpret sacred texts and depict Buddhist stories outside, step inside to be astounded by even more beauty.

On top of the shrine is a Buddha statue and a golden representation of Luang Phor Khun. Two giant naga statues surround the walkway leading to the shrine.

5. Step back in time at Phimai Historical Park Nakhon Ratchasima



Phimai Historical Park, sometimes referred to as a miniature counterpart of Angkor Wat, is one of Thailand’s greatest Khmer-era temples.

It was built during the 11th and 12th centuries on the site of a historic route leading from Angkor.

The massive laterite and sandstone ruins are adorned with sculptures, pictures, and Hindu and Buddhist iconography.

The complex has towers, prangs, pagodas, high walls, courtyards, ponds, and moats, among other things.

Despite the Khmer being Hindu, historians believe it was primarily used as a Buddhist place of worship due to the prevalence of Buddhist practices in the area.

The nearby Phimai National Museum is a lovely addition for those interested in learning more about the area’s fascinating history.

6.Relax at Chom Tawan Beach



Even though Nakhon Ratchasima is far from the coast, you can still enjoy the beach.

You can go swimming in the cool waters, sunbathe on the beach, go hiking, rent a boat, and explore the nearby caves.

Chom Tawan Beach, which is large and sandy, was built alongside the lake to allow people to relax and participate in various recreational activities.

7. Enjoy diverse attractions in the provincial capital Nakhon Ratchasima

The provincial capital, also known as Nakhon Ratchasima but more commonly known by its previous name Khorat, has much to offer.

The most revered temples in the city include the large Ya Mo Monument and the cave-like Wat Phayap, Wat Sala Loi, and Wat Phra Narai Maharat.

The Maha Viravong National Museum, which is part of the Wat Sutthachinda temple, houses a small collection of Buddha statues and artifacts.

The Korat Fossil Museum contains information about ancient discoveries such as a large elephant graveyard and dinosaurs.

Families will love Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, which has a water park, and shoppers will love Ratchasima Mall.

For a delicious Thai and Isan food selection, visit the 100-year-old Meuang Ya Market.

8. Thongsomboon Club

Spend the night in a teepee, wagon, caravan, or another creative form of lodging at Thongsomboon Club!

The adventure park is also open to day visitors. Explore the Wild West-themed areas with saloons and shows, take in the beautiful scenery,

and take advantage of the various rides and attractions.

The park offers bumper boats, laser tag, a dry sledge, a flying fox, a luge, a sky lift, and a dry ski slope.

Horseback riding, zorbing, BB gun shooting, buggy driving, ATV excursions, and go-karting are among the available activities.

9. Farm Chokchai Nakhon Ratchasima

Farm Chokchai began as a working farm and became a tourist destination for farmers. Take a tractor tour of the verdant farmlands to learn more about Thai agriculture.

Discover the entire dairy production cycle, get to know the cow herd, and try your hand at making your ice cream.

You can observe horseback riding demonstrations and the sheep dogs’ prowess in managing their flock.

A kids’ play area and a miniature farm with goats and rabbits are present.

10.Have family fun in Pak Chong Nakhon Ratchasima

Pak Chong, which serves as the entrance to Khao Yai National Park, is a bustling community with a wide variety of eateries, bars, and lodging options.

A great family-friendly destination and it also has several attractions. Two of the most popular attractions in the region are Farm Chokchai and Thongsomboon Club.

Visit the Khao Yai Art Museum, the neighborhood night market, wineries, temples, Big Tae Garden, and Pak Thong Chai Silk Village.

