Thunderstorms hit Thailand: Heavy rainfall sparks flash flood warnings

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Jack

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning for increased thunderstorms, affecting 37 provinces across the country, including Bangkok. Heavy rainfall is expected in several areas, potentially causing sudden flooding and flash floods, particularly in hilly regions and low-lying areas.

The warning is a result of the southwest monsoon, intensified over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, as well as the low-pressure system along the coast of Myanmar and the monsoon trough passing through northeastern Thailand and Laos. This is causing rough sea conditions with wave heights up to three metres in the upper Andaman Sea and over two metres in storm-affected areas.

The public living in affected areas is advised to be cautious and prepared for the dangers caused by heavy rainfall and the accumulation of rainwater. Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand are also urged to navigate with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow indicates varying levels of thunderstorm activity in the different regions, with percentages of areas affected by rainfall ranging from 30% in the north and central regions to 70% in the northeastern region. Areas in the eastern and southern (east coast) regions are experiencing 60% thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are also expected in some parts of the country, predominantly in particular provinces.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, 40% of the area is expected to experience thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening hours, with temperatures ranging between 25-29°C and 33-37°C.