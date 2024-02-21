Thailand’s TSRI and NTBC team up for 5G revolution

Photo courtesy of Thailand Business News

The Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI) has taken a giant leap forward by partnering with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NTBC) to propel the country into the 5G era.

Dr Sirirurg Songsivilai, chairman of the National Commission on Science, Technology and Innovation at TSRI, highlighted the significance of optimising 5G adoption, stating that it is one of TSRI’s top priorities in its economic drive to produce prototypes of 5G solutions and products this year.

“Thailand’s technological prowess is set to skyrocket with this collaboration, we’re not just about paperwork; we’re committed to churning out real solutions and products for local adoption.”

Having spearheaded the 5G spectrum licence auction in the ASEAN region back in January 2020, Thailand has been laying the groundwork for a digital revolution. However, Dr Songsivilai noted that while the country is at the forefront of the 5G wave, wider adoption lags behind regional peers.

Dr Songsivilai underlined the importance of TSRI’s role in shaping Thailand’s scientific landscape.

“Proper 5G optimisation and import substitution are key to driving broader adoption.”

With an eye-watering budget allocation and ambitious plans for the future, TSRI is poised to cement its status as the nation’s scientific powerhouse. Dr Songsivilai revealed that the agency is honing its operations and management to spearhead research initiatives that will underpin economic recovery and drive the country towards a brighter future, reported Bangkok Post.

“As a centralised hub of research excellence, we’re dedicated to translating our findings into tangible benefits for the economy and the well-being of our people.”

