Thailand’s State Audit Office to streamline large-scale govt projects

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In a recent development, the State Audit Office (SAO) of Thailand announced the inauguration of a new section dedicated solely to auditing large-scale government projects. This new initiative will come into effect from April 1, as per the announcement made by the State Audit Commission in the Royal Gazette last month.

The SAO Auditor-General, Prajuck Boonyoung, highlighted the necessity of this new section, citing the SAO’s constant struggle with auditing numerous financial reports. He noted that the evaluation of large government projects often takes more than a year, and in some cases, up to five years. The formation of this dedicated section will streamline the auditing process, making it more efficient, reported Bangkok Post.

Once operational, the new section will focus on probing state mega initiatives. The Metropolitan Rapid Transit Orange Line, a project currently embroiled in disputes, and the Pheu Thai Party’s digital wallet scheme are among the first to be examined. The latter is the party’s flagship policy that promises to distribute 10,000 baht in digital money to 50 million individuals aged 16 and above. The scheme is currently under investigation by a government sub-committee.

Another mega project on the list is the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) procurement of a submarine manufactured in China.

As per the State Audit Commission announcement, the new SAO unit is mandated to audit governmental projects exceeding one billion baht along with public-private partnerships. The creation of this unit reflects the Thai government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in handling large-scale projects.

In related news, Thailand’s Cabinet weighed the acquisition of a Chinese-built submarine following the Office of the Attorney-General’s approval of a Chinese engine. The decision aimed to address operational needs while safeguarding national interests and diplomatic relations. Discussions involved various governmental bodies, with the RTN considering extending the contract to gain ownership after the original agreement expired.