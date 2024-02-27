Why Blue Tree Phuket is the best place for family fun

PHOTO: Blue Tree Phuket via Facebook

Looking for a place where the whole family can have fun and beat the heat in style? Blue Tree Phuket is your answer! Located close to Bangtao Beach, this all-encompassing leisure and lifestyle centre has something for every member of the family. From its famous Crystal Blue Lagoon and spine-tingling water slides to playgrounds and delectable dining options, here’s why Blue Tree Phuket is the ultimate playground for families seeking unforgettable moments under the tropical sun.

Amusements for kids and adults

Blue Tree Phuket offers a plethora of things to do with your entire family. You may even need to plan a few days here just to experience them all. Here are some of the attractions and activities that are sure to delight both the young and the young at heart.

1. Blue Tree Lagoon

Blue Tree Phuket’s main attraction is, of course, the Lagoon. A haven for both kids and adults, it boasts an array of slides and activities to choose from, with a separate peaceful section for those who prefer to relax.

The Super Fly Water slides are an absolute crowd-pleaser. With 4 different-sized slides, it propels you high into the air before making a dramatic splashdown. Therefore, it’s perfect for teenagers and adults looking for something adventurous. If you’re up for an adrenaline rush, dare to cliff-jump from either one of the two points at 5 and 10 metres into the blue lagoon. You can enjoy rock climbing, too, and if you fall, you’ll fall into the refreshing lagoon water below.

There are also gentler slides that children absolutely adore. The Family Fun Zone, for example, caters specifically to children up to 6 years old with its water slides, fountains, and obstacles. For older kids, zip-lining can be a thrilling activity to try. It allows you to “fly” over the Lagoon. Furthermore, the Lagoon offers a variety of supervised activities as well. For example, you and your kids can learn Stand Up Paddle, try an Underwater Scooter, and even practise Muay Talay and aqua aerobics.

And don’t worry about safety. They have trained lifeguards trained by StarGuard Elite (SGE) and innovative water treatment technology.

2. Adventure Village

Want to bring the fun indoors? The whole family is going to adore Adventure Village! This indoor play centre offers maximum family fun. Bounce with joy in the expansive trampoline area, where both parents and kids alike can experience the thrill of gravity-defying leaps in a safe and controlled environment. You can also dive fearlessly into a soft sea of foam in the Foam Pit, take a ride down the winding curves of the Donut Slide, scale new heights on the Climbing Net, and soar through the air on the Zipline. There’s also a Roller Skating Arena, a classic activity where families can spin, skate, and bond together.

The Adventure Village at Blue Tree Phuket is also a world of adventure for little explorers. Younger adventurers can go on imaginative journeys on the Pirate Ship Playground thanks to the interactive elements that spark creativity and playfulness. Meanwhile, the Lego Zone allows children to construct towering skyscrapers or anything their hearts desire. And for a delightful break from the more high-energy activities, step onto the carousels for a spinning ride.

3. Kids Planet

Mum and Dad need a little relaxing break alone? You can entrust your little ones to Blue Tree Phuket’s very own supervised Kids Club, Kids Planet. Designed for children aged 1.5 to 6 years, Kids Planet offers a safe and stimulating environment. Professional and friendly staff oversee the Little Lady Bug Room, a play space for kids aged 18 months to 3 years. It fosters free play, climbing storytelling, and more, all aimed at supporting their development.

For children aged 3 to 6, the Big Bear Room at Blue Tree Phuket improves learning with play areas across two floors, promoting social and motor skill development. The professional staff will encourage your children to explore their imagination through arts and crafts, role-playing, and reading. Moreover, the room also comes with a specially designed climbing net where your children can explore, crawl, climb, jump, or just sit and read.

Within the Kids Planet adventure playground at Blue Tree Phuket, the Sand Garden offers an open space with sand play zones, waterways, and shaded areas. The Happy Squirrel Garden, on the other hand, serves as an outdoor play area for older kids. It features a mud kitchen, climbing zones, water play areas, and sensory paths. This outdoor space provides physical and mental activity, allowing children to stay active and engaged with nature.

Family dining options

When we say Blue Tree Phuket has everything, we truly mean it. Their dining options are as diverse as they come, with both indoor and outdoor venues serving a wide array of mouth-watering dishes. Whether you fancy a quick bite from their artful food trucks or prefer a fine dining experience at their exquisite restaurants, you won’t be short of choices.

Sitting right inside the Lagoon is Bay Grill, an expansive open-air eatery that offers everything from pizzas and burgers to salad bars and barbecues featuring all kinds of grilled delicacies. But for those seeking an upscale dining experience, the recently opened L’Arôme at Blue Tree is your go-to spot. Also situated within the Lagoon at Blue Tree Phuket itself, this chic restaurant offers contemporary French cuisine crafted with classic French culinary finesse and modern twists. Plus, you can enjoy your meal while admiring the sparkling blue Lagoon.

And if you’re in the mood for handmade ravioli, juicy rare beef, freshly baked Italian bread or other Italian fare complemented by fine wines, Made in Italy will hit the spot perfectly. Moreover, don’t forget to stop by Sunset Café for your Starbucks fix; it’s the perfect place to refuel before diving back into action! And yes, Blue Tree Phuket also has artful food trucks serving up tasty southern-inspired snacks.

Shopping and entertainment hub

As if Blue Tree Phuket couldn’t get any better, they proudly present the colourful Lifestyle Village. It’s a one-of-a-kind shopping haven set amidst the breathtaking lagoon and lush forest park. It’s home to a range of shops offering everything under the sun. Whether you’re on the hunt for trendy outfits for your little ones, eager to master race car or kart driving, or craving a soothing Thai massage – it’s all here! Plus, the Lifestyle Village is also a foodie’s paradise with even more eateries to choose from. It’s absolutely exciting, isn’t it?

Blue Tree Phuket is undeniably the best place for family entertainment in Thailand! Its water slides, the enchanting Blue Lagoon, carefully crafted areas for kids, family-friendly dining spots and shopping options all come together to guarantee a fantastic time for everyone in the family. Head over to the official Blue Tree Phuket website and secure your tickets now.

Sponsored