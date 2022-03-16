Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose scrapping pre-departure PCR for Test & Go

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is set to make a proposal to scrap the pre-departure PCR for Test & Go travellers, making entering the country more convenient and cost-efficient. The proposal will need to be approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, which will have its general meeting this Friday and is expected to discuss a number of topics, including possibly lifting the mask mandate.

Officials are set to discuss the predeparture RT-PCR Covid-19 test, which is currently required 72 hours before travel to Thailand, according to Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, Kiattiphum Wongjit. Thai media adds that officials are also discussing reducing the required health insurance from US$20,000 to US$10,000.

Upon arrival, Test & Go travellers are required to undergo another RT-PCR test and isolate at a hotel or resort while they wait for their test results to come back, which can take up to a day. On Day 5 in Thailand, travellers are required to take a rapid antigen Covid-19 test, or ATK.

Reports say officials will also discuss declaring Covid-19 as an endemic once there are more updates from the World Health Organisation. The mask mandate might also soon be lifted, possibly starting with public parks.

SOURCE: Khaosod