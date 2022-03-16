Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand's Health Ministry to propose scrapping pre-departure PCR for Test & Go

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo by Mufid Majnun via Unsplash

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is set to make a proposal to scrap the pre-departure PCR for Test & Go travellers, making entering the country more convenient and cost-efficient. The proposal will need to be approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, which will have its general meeting this Friday and is expected to discuss a number of topics, including possibly lifting the mask mandate.

Officials are set to discuss the predeparture RT-PCR Covid-19 test, which is currently required 72 hours before travel to Thailand, according to Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, Kiattiphum Wongjit. Thai media adds that officials are also discussing reducing the required health insurance from US$20,000 to US$10,000.

Upon arrival, Test & Go travellers are required to undergo another RT-PCR test and isolate at a hotel or resort while they wait for their test results to come back, which can take up to a day. On Day 5 in Thailand, travellers are required to take a rapid antigen Covid-19 test, or ATK.

Reports say officials will also discuss declaring Covid-19 as an endemic once there are more updates from the World Health Organisation. The mask mandate might also soon be lifted, possibly starting with public parks.

SOURCE: Khaosod

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Marc26
    2022-03-16 22:54
    29 minutes ago, Lawyers_Guns_and_Money said: They have already invested so much in the Test and Go arrival process, that they don't want to give up the bureaucracy they have created. All the signage, the people involved, the image that they…
    image
    Janneman
    2022-03-16 23:01
    They can keep one PCR test for all I care, preferably pre-departure since some transit countries are demanding that. But drop the silly insurance, drop the threat of being incarcerated at your own cost if you happen to test positive,…
    image
    Lawyers_Guns_and_Money
    2022-03-16 23:04
    8 minutes ago, Marc26 said: You only need an Antigen test to return to the US Thank you for the clarification. I had not heard that they changed the test type requirement. I looked at CDC site and confirmed.
    image
    Janneman
    2022-03-16 23:04
    7 minutes ago, Marc26 said: You only need an Antigen test to return to the US Antigen test can give a positive result too of course. Which leads to incarceration at your own cost, changing flights, visa troubles and so…
    image
    Bernhard
    2022-03-16 23:11
    It would be a not a bad step because of two reasons: First, the necessary "RT" in the test-paper makes it difficult to get, because most PCR-tests don't offer the explicit mentioning of "RT". Second: no tourist or expat wants…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

