Sections: Thailand

Thailand’s first seaplane looks towards commercial production

Thailand hasn’t had a lot of success lately with its big jets serving the national carrier, but they’re looking a lot more nimble and innovative in the area of smaller aircraft design and manufacture. Thailand’s first home-grown seaplane has been now successfully tested and the Thailand Science Research and Innovation, or TSRI, is looking into getting the NAX-5 seaplane commercially produced.

The 2 seater, single wing seaplane has been named ‘Chalakasyan’ by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. TSRI deputy director Atichat Preittigun says it’s the first of its kind in Thailand.

The tests add up to more than 200 hours of flight time and it was used in training in flood rescue missions. The plane can fly for 4 hours with a cruising speed of around 153 kilometres per hour. It can reach a maximum speed of 260 kilometres per hour. The plane still needs to make a few more improvements, making sure it’s in line with aviation standards, like improving its current take-off performance.

The next step is getting the seaplane registered with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand so it can be commercially produced.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

This post was last modified on October 2, 2020 5:01 pm

Share
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Leave a Comment
Published by
Caitlin Ashworth
October 2, 2020 4:31 pm

Recent News

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2

Justice Minister proposes releasing chronically ill inmates to reduce prison overcrowding In an effort to…

October 2, 2020

BTS release ‘Be’ on November 20, their production company valued at US$4 billion

"Even in the face of this new normality, out life goes on and imparts a…

October 2, 2020

Man wanted on murder charge killed in police shootout

A man wanted on a murder charge was killed in a police shootout yesterday in…

October 2, 2020

Man allegedly abducted ex-girlfriend, posted photos of her handcuffed

Police are tracking down a man who allegedly abducted his ex-girlfriend and holding her captive,…

October 2, 2020

60 Burmese test negative for Covid-19 after contact with infected teen at border district

Those in the Kanchanburi province, close to the Thai-Myanmar border in the west of Thailand,…

October 2, 2020

UPDATE: US President Trump and Melania test positive for Covid-19

The US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19.…

October 2, 2020