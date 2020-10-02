Thailand’s first seaplane looks towards commercial production

Thailand hasn’t had a lot of success lately with its big jets serving the national carrier, but they’re looking a lot more nimble and innovative in the area of smaller aircraft design and manufacture. Thailand’s first home-grown seaplane has been now successfully tested and the Thailand Science Research and Innovation, or TSRI, is looking into getting the NAX-5 seaplane commercially produced.

The 2 seater, single wing seaplane has been named ‘Chalakasyan’ by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. TSRI deputy director Atichat Preittigun says it’s the first of its kind in Thailand.

The tests add up to more than 200 hours of flight time and it was used in training in flood rescue missions. The plane can fly for 4 hours with a cruising speed of around 153 kilometres per hour. It can reach a maximum speed of 260 kilometres per hour. The plane still needs to make a few more improvements, making sure it’s in line with aviation standards, like improving its current take-off performance.

The next step is getting the seaplane registered with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand so it can be commercially produced.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand