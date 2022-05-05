Thailand
Thailand’s first Covid-19 vaccine waits for approval from local FDA
Better late than never. Thailand’s first Covid-19 vaccine, ChulaCov19, has shown impressive results in the first and second rounds of human trials. The director of the vaccine project claims the Thai vaccine is safe and more effective than Pfizer vaccines used in Thailand. The developing team expects the vaccine to be approved by Food and Drug Administration before the end of 2022.
ChulaCov19 is the first mRNA-based vaccine developed and produced in Thailand by the Chula Vaccine Research Centre at Chulalongkorn University and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok. The director of the developing team, Kiat Rakroungtham, explained to Thai media that the trial results were impressive. He claims that the antibody generated by ChulaCov19 were higher than Pfizer vaccines used in Thailand.
He revealed that Thai vaccine manufacturer, BioNet-Asia had already produced the first batch of vaccines, and they all passed the quality testing phase. He updated that the developer had already sent the related document to the Food and Drug Administration and expect that the vaccine would be approved for distribution by the end of this year. The first two phases were done with volunteers, but the team will now launch the other two trials with select group of residents after receiving approval.
Kiat added that Thailand is now studying and developing 3 vaccines, including ChulaCov19 and Bai Ya vaccine by Chulalongkorn University and another vaccine by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation.
He noted that Thailand has the in-house technology which allows the development, design, testing and production of Covid-19 vaccines within the country… “so we can handle whether it is a new variant or a new disease”.
“Vaccines will be developed faster, and Thailand can share them with neighboring countries.”
SOURCE: Khaosod
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand’s deputy commerce minister praises tourism policies
Ask the Thaiger Staff Anything! feat. Jay and Natty | Thaiger Unfiltered for Charity
Thailand’s first Covid-19 vaccine waits for approval from local FDA
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
As schools prepare to reopen, Thai officials discuss Covid-19 regulations
Bangkok to impose tobacco tax for the first time
German tourist rescued after getting stuck between rocks in Phuket
Thursday Covid Update: 9,790 new cases; provincial totals
Foreigner kills 1 Frenchman and 1 Thai woman in gun incident
Man kills family of 3 in revenge shooting in central Thailand
Thailand News Update | Tourism Tax for Foreigners pushed back
Another underwear thief in Chon Buri
New Pattaya festival made over a million baht in revenue, association says
Man stabs ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend 30 times at market in central Thailand
Covid restrictions ease in Hong Kong, with beaches, bars set to re-open
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
Airlines raise concerns over Thailand’s 300-baht tourism fee, coming in Q3
Coming to Thailand from May 2022? Here’s all you need to know.
Government says Thailand Pass not being cancelled, being “streamlined”
BTS urges passengers not to cross their legs while sitting
Singapore airport deals with flight problems
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
Thailand tourism authorities want to attract 1 million tourists a month in final quarter
Officials warn of upcoming storms in several regions of Thailand
Airlines worldwide ordered to follow new entry measures for Thailand from May 1
Squabble over 50 billion baht beachfront land in Phuket
Thailand ranked one of 10 safest travel destinations
Senior Thai naval officer allegedly forces marines to drink semen
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand22 hours ago
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
- Events3 days ago
Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
- Thailand2 days ago
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
- Bangkok3 days ago
“No pants for women, only black shoes for men”. Internet trolls Thai conference dress code
- Crime2 days ago
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
- Drugs3 days ago
Thai troops kill 8 drug smugglers in Chiang Rai jungle, seize 6.7 million yaba pills