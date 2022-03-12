Thailand
VERSO International School – Thailands Future Ready School
https://youtu.be/g7RrcOBNtz4
SPONSORED:
Welcome to Verso International School. This exciting new learning experience centre is the largest school in the BKK metropolitan area. It is the first truly innovative American future- ready school in Thailand. With a syllabus rarely found amongst current Thai education institutions, they offer something unique, modern and designed for today’s international youth. VERSO puts your child in the box seat to have more competent, useful and future-ready skills.
