Bangkok doctor warns of healthcare collapse if Covid-19 is not dealt with

A Bangkok professor at Chulalongkorn’s Faculty of Medicine warns that Thailand’s economy isn’t strong enough to handle Covid-19 if the situation gets out of hand. He noted that Thailand’s economy is weaker than the economies of European countries.

“With fewer economic resources than wealthy countries, the impact of the outbreak will be too tough to handle”.

Several healthcare resources in Thailand have been overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients in recent weeks. At least 3,500 Thais couldn’t access home health services after over 70,000 people called the national Covid-19 hotline, overwhelming the system. Now, the National Health Security Office is rushing to mail the anti-viral drug Favipiravir to Thais who couldn’t access services before. But officials say it will take at least five days to arrive for patients who don’t have severe symptoms.

Hospitals are burdened with a shortage of Favipiravir. The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation said there is enough Favipiravir for public demand, and 60 million tablets are in production. It said 24 million are in stock. In February, an annoyed Public Health Ministry secretary warned patients on Thursday that the medicine Favipiravir is “not a snack“.

