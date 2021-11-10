Connect with us

Thailand Top Stories | PM stresses Thailand-US Partnerships, Ban Chinese ATK | November 10

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: Govt defends NovaGen ATK sales, Higher visitors number after country reopening, PM stresses Thailand-U.S. partnerships in meeting with Congress members, US and Chinese President to meet before year end, Drug Trafficker execution postponed in Singapore due to Covid, Diesel prices rise in Bangladesh

