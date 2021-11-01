Thailand Top Stories | Bangkok lifts alcohol ban on November 1 | November 1

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: Thailand opens 17 more countries for Nov 1, Bangkok lifts alcohol ban on Nov 1, MFA reduces numbers of Dark Red Zones, PM encourages more ASEAN-Russia relations at ASEAN summit, Myanmar’s junta accuses anti-coup fighters of Chin state razing, Japan votes as ruling party seeks fresh start

