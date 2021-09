Thailand Top Stories | Abuse allegations at Temple Rehab centre | Sep 27

Caitlin gives us a covid update as well as all the morning headlines across Thailand and regional headlines around Asia: Hospital evacuated after severe flooding, temple rehab centre ordered to close after abuse allegations, Myanmar junta denies suspending internet in conflict-wracked regions and Vietnam resort island delays reopening due to low vaccination rate.

