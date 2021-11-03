Thailand Top Stories | Thailand steps up fight against climate change | November 3

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: PM says Thailand will step up fight against climate change, AstraZeneca increases Covid 19 vaccine supply to Thailand, BMA pushes for haste in getting safety certificates, Bangkok man busted for distributing pornography on social mediaThree Hong Kong activists plead not guilty over Tiananmen vigil charges ,The two Koreas to end war, Taiwan scrambles jets as Chinese air force enters air defense zone

