Thailand

Thailand News Today | Thailand purchases Covid pills, Democracy summit snubbs Thailand | Nov 26

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

image
image

Jett goes through all the main headlines in Thailand that include: The fugitive Red bull heir has been spotted in Austria, Thailand pays half a billion baht to buy 50,000 Molnupiravir Covid-19 treatment courses, and a global democracy summit is scheduled to take place in December without Thailand.

image

