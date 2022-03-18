Thailand to donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Myanmar

Thailand plans to donate 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Myanmar. The first order of 500,000 doses arrived in the neighbouring country on March 12. The delivery date for the next order has yet been announced.

Myanmar is the first country Thailand has donated locally-made Covid-19 vaccines to. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Thanee Saengrat, shared Thailand aimed to provide 1 million doses of vaccines to Myanmar to help better the Covid-19 situation in the country.

He said the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines at 500,000 doses and syringes arrived at Yangon International Airport on March 12. The vaccines were produced in Thailand by the Siam Bioscience Company, which is wholly owned by a subsidiary of the Crown Property Bureau.

The spokesperson also added that the ministry would like to thank the Embassy in Yangon, Department of Disease Control, AstraZeneca company, and other relevant departments for their support on this vaccine donation.

SOURCE: Royal Thai Embassy, Yangon | Khaosod