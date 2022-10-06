Thailand slowly recovering from high prices & Inflation | GMT

Thailand slowly recovering from high prices & Inflation

The ordination ceremony concert goes on despite the flood. Milder energy prices moderate inflation. Thai road sweepers get a safer new uniform for work. Disabled lottery seller swindled out of one million baht. November 16-18 are special holidays for Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi. Lamborghini loses rear section in the floods. – all are coming up today.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.