Thailand rejects ICJ jurisdiction in land dispute with Cambodia

Thailand does not acknowledge the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in its land dispute with Cambodia.

Yesterday, the Thai government issued its second statement about the border situation, indicating that since the clash in the Chong Bok area on May 28, both countries have agreed to use existing bilateral mechanisms for resolution. These include the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC), the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC), and the Regional Border Committee (RBC), following discussions between army commanders on May 29.

Cambodia has expressed its intention to involve the ICJ, but Thailand has not recognised the court’s compulsory jurisdiction since 1960. The statement emphasised that existing bilateral mechanisms should address these issues, as originally agreed. The priority for both countries is to focus on resolving the incident without escalation to avoid unnecessary complexity.

The government added that neither party should suffer losses, especially since the border negotiations through the JBC have been productive. Thailand is prepared to resume the JBC process on June 14 in Phnom Penh and hopes for Cambodia’s willingness to engage constructively for peace, stability, and mutual respect.

On Monday, Cambodia formally submitted a case to the ICJ to address longstanding border disputes with Thailand over four sensitive areas: Ta Muan Thom, Ta Muan Toch, and Ta Kwai in Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin, and part of the Emerald Triangle in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani.

Meetings

This followed a fatal border clash on May 28, where a Cambodian soldier was reportedly killed by Thai forces. Cambodia seeks a fair, peaceful, and lasting resolution, with the move gaining unanimous support from Cambodia’s First Joint Congress of the National Assembly and Senate. Despite pursuing the case, Cambodia remains committed to bilateral dialogue and will host a border demarcation meeting on June 14, excluding the four disputed areas.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai reiterated yesterday, June 5, that the Cabinet’s resolution from March 19, 2024, states Thailand’s non-recognition of the ICJ’s jurisdiction in this matter. Thailand planned an urgent National Security Council meeting today, June 6, to discuss countermeasures, including possibly closing border checkpoints, following reports of Cambodian troops advancing about 200 metres into no-man’s-land along the border in Ubon Ratchathani, reported Bangkok Post.

Phumtham noted, “There is no current issue that necessitates intervention by the ICJ.” He acknowledged Cambodia’s right to pursue international legal channels but stated that Thailand is not obliged to comply. “We remain firmly committed to our stance. The ICJ holds no authority to compel Thailand.”

As deputy prime minister, Phumtham clarified that talks will be restricted to the disputed area without expansion. He warned, “If the situation does not improve, it could lead to increased tensions. We have contingency plans in place. Discussions are ongoing, and if further action is necessary, we will not hesitate to implement it.”

Thai army statement

Regarding the Cambodian government’s statement issued yesterday, Army Spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree addressed claims regarding the recent clash at Chong Bok. He refuted the accusation that Thai forces initiated gunfire, stressing that the Royal Thai Army, under the Chief of Army’s direction, has always instructed personnel to adhere to rules of engagement.

Maj. Gen. Winthai confirmed the clash occurred in self-defence after intelligence reports indicated Cambodian soldiers had encroached on Thai territory. A small Thai reconnaissance force was deployed, but the Cambodian side responded with force, escalating the situation.

He also emphasised that Thailand has consistently sought resolution through negotiation between local military units, as previously agreed upon by both countries. However, the Cambodian side has recently shown a lack of cooperation, according to the RTA’s press release.

The Army remains on high alert, maintaining readiness to respond to any violations of Thai sovereignty, as diplomatic efforts have yet to yield results.