Thailand records 171 road deaths in 5 days of Songkran

Thailand’s Road Safety Centre reported 171 deaths and 1,208 injuries from 1,216 road accidents during the first five days of the 7 Dangerous Days Songkran safety campaign.

Data released yesterday, April 15, shows that speeding, drink-driving, and poor visibility remain the top causes of accidents. Motorcycles were involved in over 85% of crashes.

Just yesterday alone, 214 accidents were recorded, leaving 209 people injured and 27 dead. The province with the highest number of accidents on April 15 was Prachuap Khiri Khan with 10 incidents, while Phitsanulok recorded the most fatalities with three deaths.

For the five-day period from April 11 to 15, Phatthalung led in total accidents (44), Lampang saw the most injuries (47), and Bangkok recorded the highest death toll with 15 fatalities.

The Road Safety Centre said the overall number of accidents, injuries, and deaths has decreased compared to last year, thanks in part to increased public transport use. Rail and air travel saw a 30% rise, while bus travel was up by 7%.

Still, officials remain concerned as reckless driving and alcohol consumption continue to be the main contributors to fatal crashes.

In response to the expected surge of travellers returning to Bangkok and other major cities on the final Songkran holiday, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has reinforced traffic safety measures.

Deputy Interior Permanent Secretary Khajorn Sri-chawanothai said all provinces have been instructed to intensify vehicle inspections and monitor driver fitness, especially on long, straight highways where speed-related crashes are common.

“April 15 is the last official holiday of the Songkran break. We are seeing a large volume of vehicles heading back into Bangkok and regional hubs, increasing the risk of road accidents.”

Special operations are also being carried out at major bus terminals and checkpoints to ensure that commercial drivers comply with road safety laws and that vehicles are roadworthy.

Police, military units, and local officials are working together to manage traffic flow, open special lanes, close risky U-turns, and adjust traffic signals to accommodate peak return travel periods, reported KhaoSod.