Thailand records 171 road deaths in 5 days of Songkran

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner14 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
54 1 minute read
Thailand records 171 road deaths in 5 days of Songkran
Photo via KhaoSod

Thailand’s Road Safety Centre reported 171 deaths and 1,208 injuries from 1,216 road accidents during the first five days of the 7 Dangerous Days Songkran safety campaign.

Data released yesterday, April 15, shows that speeding, drink-driving, and poor visibility remain the top causes of accidents. Motorcycles were involved in over 85% of crashes.

Just yesterday alone, 214 accidents were recorded, leaving 209 people injured and 27 dead. The province with the highest number of accidents on April 15 was Prachuap Khiri Khan with 10 incidents, while Phitsanulok recorded the most fatalities with three deaths.

For the five-day period from April 11 to 15, Phatthalung led in total accidents (44), Lampang saw the most injuries (47), and Bangkok recorded the highest death toll with 15 fatalities.

Related Articles

The Road Safety Centre said the overall number of accidents, injuries, and deaths has decreased compared to last year, thanks in part to increased public transport use. Rail and air travel saw a 30% rise, while bus travel was up by 7%.

Still, officials remain concerned as reckless driving and alcohol consumption continue to be the main contributors to fatal crashes.

Thailand records 171 road deaths in 5 days of Songkran | News by Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

In response to the expected surge of travellers returning to Bangkok and other major cities on the final Songkran holiday, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has reinforced traffic safety measures.

Deputy Interior Permanent Secretary Khajorn Sri-chawanothai said all provinces have been instructed to intensify vehicle inspections and monitor driver fitness, especially on long, straight highways where speed-related crashes are common.

“April 15 is the last official holiday of the Songkran break. We are seeing a large volume of vehicles heading back into Bangkok and regional hubs, increasing the risk of road accidents.”

Special operations are also being carried out at major bus terminals and checkpoints to ensure that commercial drivers comply with road safety laws and that vehicles are roadworthy.

Police, military units, and local officials are working together to manage traffic flow, open special lanes, close risky U-turns, and adjust traffic signals to accommodate peak return travel periods, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Khao Yai landslide injures 2 Filipinas, waterfall trail closed Thailand News

Khao Yai landslide injures 2 Filipinas, waterfall trail closed

6 seconds ago
Thailand records 171 road deaths in 5 days of Songkran Thailand News

Thailand records 171 road deaths in 5 days of Songkran

14 minutes ago
Pattaya nightclub security apologise over brawl with foreign tourists Pattaya News

Pattaya nightclub security apologise over brawl with foreign tourists

24 minutes ago
Park ranger dies retrieving tourist&#8217;s phone in Kanchanaburi cave Thailand News

Park ranger dies retrieving tourist’s phone in Kanchanaburi cave

31 minutes ago
Down but not out: 2 year old boy trapped in Trang pit rescued Thailand News

Down but not out: 2 year old boy trapped in Trang pit rescued

43 minutes ago
PM Paetongtarn named Young Global Leader 2025 Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn named Young Global Leader 2025

57 minutes ago
Meatball mayhem: Pattaya vendor slices ex’s ear in street bust-up Pattaya News

Meatball mayhem: Pattaya vendor slices ex’s ear in street bust-up

1 hour ago
Bangkok handshake: PM duo set to strengthen Thai-Anwar ties Bangkok News

Bangkok handshake: PM duo set to strengthen Thai-Anwar ties

1 hour ago
Strong winds cause glass collapse at Thai Air Force canteen Bangkok News

Strong winds cause glass collapse at Thai Air Force canteen

2 hours ago
Another arrest in 16 billion baht healthcare fraud case Thailand News

Another arrest in 16 billion baht healthcare fraud case

2 hours ago
Songkran festival turns sour as woman drenched by teens (video) Songkran News

Songkran festival turns sour as woman drenched by teens (video)

2 hours ago
Traffic toll: Thailand ranks 4th in global road accident fatalities Thailand News

Traffic toll: Thailand ranks 4th in global road accident fatalities

2 hours ago
Thailand investigates construction firms in collapsed building case Bangkok News

Thailand investigates construction firms in collapsed building case

2 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima waste crisis worsens as military halts disposal Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima waste crisis worsens as military halts disposal

3 hours ago
Cops hunt suspects in Songkran shooting at Nakhon Sawan temple Crime News

Cops hunt suspects in Songkran shooting at Nakhon Sawan temple

3 hours ago
Thailand boosts green industry with World Bank project Business News

Thailand boosts green industry with World Bank project

3 hours ago
Shooting in Sisaket leaves one dead, suspect in custody Crime News

Shooting in Sisaket leaves one dead, suspect in custody

3 hours ago
Myanmar earthquake rattles northern Thailand border towns Thailand News

Myanmar earthquake rattles northern Thailand border towns

3 hours ago
Songkran 2025 boosts Thai tourism revenue by 26.5 billion baht Songkran News

Songkran 2025 boosts Thai tourism revenue by 26.5 billion baht

3 hours ago
Pattaya locals question drink-driving checks during Songkran Pattaya News

Pattaya locals question drink-driving checks during Songkran

4 hours ago
Pickup truck crash in Ayutthaya claims one life, injures four Road deaths

Pickup truck crash in Ayutthaya claims one life, injures four

4 hours ago
Soaked: Flash floods fury leaves Phuket in deep water Phuket News

Soaked: Flash floods fury leaves Phuket in deep water

4 hours ago
Thailand dangles 30% rebates to lure big-budget film crews Thailand News

Thailand dangles 30% rebates to lure big-budget film crews

4 hours ago
Foreigner in Thailand learns lesson after cultural disrespect (video) Pattaya News

Foreigner in Thailand learns lesson after cultural disrespect (video)

4 hours ago
Foreign man criticized for bad behaviour at Songkran party (video) Songkran News

Foreign man criticized for bad behaviour at Songkran party (video)

6 hours ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner14 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
54 1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Down but not out: 2 year old boy trapped in Trang pit rescued

Down but not out: 2 year old boy trapped in Trang pit rescued

43 minutes ago
PM Paetongtarn named Young Global Leader 2025

PM Paetongtarn named Young Global Leader 2025

57 minutes ago
Meatball mayhem: Pattaya vendor slices ex’s ear in street bust-up

Meatball mayhem: Pattaya vendor slices ex’s ear in street bust-up

1 hour ago
Bangkok handshake: PM duo set to strengthen Thai-Anwar ties

Bangkok handshake: PM duo set to strengthen Thai-Anwar ties

1 hour ago