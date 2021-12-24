Thailand News Update | Tourist tracking app failure & Omicron tourist in police custody

The 29-year-old Israeli in question was tested on arrival for Covid-19 and authorities reported he was positive with traces of the Omicron variant too. Meanwhile, a failure to coordinate tourist tracking apps is being blamed for some tourists who have avoided the health screening process, just like the situation with the missing Israeli tourist who left his hotel in Bangkok.

