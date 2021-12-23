Thailand News Update | Omicron Update & Impacts on Thai tourism

Thailand has suspended its Test & Go program that allowed vaccinated travellers to enter the country with only one night of quarantine, Singapore is also putting their quarantine-free travel plans on hold for now. Phuket seems to have emerged as a slight winner in the mess, with the Phuket Sandbox remaining open. A 29 year old Israeli tourist who escaped his arrival hotel before his positive Covid-19 test results came back, has turned himself in on the Gulf island of Koh Samui. The man had landed in Bangkok December 17 and had left his overnight quarantine before his test results arrived, confirming that he had the virus.

