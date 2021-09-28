Thailand News Today | Thai PM sued, 4 phase Reopening plan | September 28

Jett goes through all the main headlines across Thailand that include: The Thai Prime Minister is being sued for alleged mismanagement of Covid-19 pandemic, CCSA has announced its plan to gradually reopen the country in 4 phases and the governor of Phuket has lodged a formal appeal for the resumption of nightlife and alcohol sales in the island province.

