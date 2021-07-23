Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Sandbox tweak, ‘filthy rich’ visa, Chon Buri restrictions | July 23

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

A new rule for the “Phuket Sandbox” was passed allowing visitors under the reopening scheme to travel to specified islands after spending 7 days in Phuket. The governor of Chon Buri has added new restrictions and closures as Covid infections swell in the province and around Thailand. The CESA is pushing departments to settle on a proposed 17% personal income tax on local earnings for foreign investors in Thailand. A survey by the International Air Transport Association shows that most passengers understand the need for Covid-19 prevention measures but don’t want them to become permanent. The pandemic-delayed 2020 Olympics are finally set to get underway in Tokyo today, under heavy Covid-19 restrictions as Japan still battles the virus.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand38 seconds ago

Thailand News Today | Sandbox tweak, ‘filthy rich’ visa, Chon Buri restrictions | July 23
Phuket20 mins ago

18 infections today in Phuket creeps closer to 90/week threshold
Thailand29 mins ago

BMA plans to open 53 “community isolation centres”

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand56 mins ago

Rural Kanchanaburi students struggle with lessons
Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket company plans to pitch “Diving Sandbox” for liveaboard trips
Best of2 hours ago

Bangkok’s 5 Best Dessert Cafes with Delivery
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Baan Kru Ja in Pattaya gets a week’s worth of food
Best of2 hours ago

The 5 Best Sunset Bars in Phuket
Thailand2 hours ago

Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand4 hours ago

Former Phuket tour guide suspected of drowning in Phuket
Best of4 hours ago

Pattaya’s Best Hotels for your Money’s Worth
Thailand5 hours ago

Pro-choice women struggle against spiritual detractors
Thailand6 hours ago

Man pilfers tip box from Bangkok cafe run by people with disabilities
Phuket6 hours ago

“Sandboxers” can travel to specified islands and beaches after 7 days in Phuket
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending