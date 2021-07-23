Thailand News Today | Sandbox tweak, ‘filthy rich’ visa, Chon Buri restrictions | July 23

A new rule for the “Phuket Sandbox” was passed allowing visitors under the reopening scheme to travel to specified islands after spending 7 days in Phuket. The governor of Chon Buri has added new restrictions and closures as Covid infections swell in the province and around Thailand. The CESA is pushing departments to settle on a proposed 17% personal income tax on local earnings for foreign investors in Thailand. A survey by the International Air Transport Association shows that most passengers understand the need for Covid-19 prevention measures but don’t want them to become permanent. The pandemic-delayed 2020 Olympics are finally set to get underway in Tokyo today, under heavy Covid-19 restrictions as Japan still battles the virus.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on