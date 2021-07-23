Connect with us

Thailand

Online registration site up for interprovincial travel permission

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via PR Phuket

Those travelling between provinces, especially from “dark red” zones under maximum control, are advised to fill out a registration form online for permission to travel. A QR code will then be scanned by relevant authorities at checkpoints. Click HERE for a registration form in English.

Many interprovincial transportation services in “dark red” zones, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, are suspended until August 2. The state-run bus company recently announced it was suspending routes to abide by the government’s order for those in the high-risk areas to avoid interprovincial travel.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand also announced that domestic flights from “dark red” provinces are suspended until August 2, with the exception of medical service flights and connections for those travelling under the “Phuket Sandbox” or “Samui Plus” reopening schemes.

“Dark red” provinces

Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Yala, Pattani, Songkhla, Narathiwat, Chon Buri, Chachoengsao and Ayutthaya.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 mins ago

Online registration site up for interprovincial travel permission
Thailand7 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Sandbox tweak, ‘filthy rich’ visa, Chon Buri restrictions | July 23
Phuket27 mins ago

18 infections today in Phuket creeps closer to 90/week threshold

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand36 mins ago

BMA plans to open 53 “community isolation centres”
Thailand1 hour ago

Rural Kanchanaburi students struggle with lessons
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket company plans to pitch “Diving Sandbox” for liveaboard trips
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of2 hours ago

Bangkok’s 5 Best Dessert Cafes with Delivery
Thailand2 hours ago

Baan Kru Ja in Pattaya gets a week’s worth of food
Best of2 hours ago

The 5 Best Sunset Bars in Phuket
Thailand2 hours ago

Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand4 hours ago

Former Phuket tour guide suspected of drowning in Phuket
Best of4 hours ago

Pattaya’s Best Hotels for your Money’s Worth
Thailand5 hours ago

Pro-choice women struggle against spiritual detractors
Thailand6 hours ago

Man pilfers tip box from Bangkok cafe run by people with disabilities
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending