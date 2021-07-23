Online registration site up for interprovincial travel permission

Those travelling between provinces, especially from “dark red” zones under maximum control, are advised to fill out a registration form online for permission to travel. A QR code will then be scanned by relevant authorities at checkpoints. Click HERE for a registration form in English.

Many interprovincial transportation services in “dark red” zones, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, are suspended until August 2. The state-run bus company recently announced it was suspending routes to abide by the government’s order for those in the high-risk areas to avoid interprovincial travel.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand also announced that domestic flights from “dark red” provinces are suspended until August 2, with the exception of medical service flights and connections for those travelling under the “Phuket Sandbox” or “Samui Plus” reopening schemes.

“Dark red” provinces

Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Yala, Pattani, Songkhla, Narathiwat, Chon Buri, Chachoengsao and Ayutthaya.

