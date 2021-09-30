Thailand News Today | Red Bull hit and run saga continues, Pfizer vaccine arrives in Bangkok | Sep 30

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/DTd4tBkjZcM” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Jett goes through all the main headlines across Thailand that include: The Red Bull hit and run saga continues as new evidence is presented to the investigation. Meanwhile, 2 Million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have touched down in Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport, but who’s arms will they be jabbed in?

