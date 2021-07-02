Thailand News Today | Record deaths & community infections, insurance scam, Phuket Sandbox | July 2

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on all sectors on Phuket to work together for the country to make the sandbox re-opening of Thai tourism a success. Police are warning people about a Covid-19 vaccine booking scam after 20 people in the Isaan province Udon Thani. One of the world’s smallest active volcanoes, the Taal Volcano in the Philippines, is forcing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate. Health officials are pointing fingers at Thai workers who left their Bangkok and nearby dormitories for the Covid outbreaks throughout the nation. CCSA recorded 61 more deaths involving Covid-19 patients, and 6,087 new infections today.

