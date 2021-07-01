Thailand News Today | Record Covid numbers, Thai restaurant revolt, new field hospitals | July 1

The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, is ordering an additional 1,500 beds for a field hospital in the central province of Nonthaburi. The government’s Covid-19 task force has defended new restrictions that ban dining in at restaurants, saying the country is heading into a fourth wave of the virus. Some restaurant operators are threatening to defy the ban with a campaign, translated…. “We’ll Open, What Are You Going To Do About It?” 57 deaths and 5,533 infections announced in the last 24 hours. Only 44 of today’s new new cases are from Thai prisons.

