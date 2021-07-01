Thailand
More than 30 children at Isaan care centre test postive for Covid-19
More than 30 young children at a care centre tested positive for Covid-19. Health officials say a 2 year old boy, who was first infected by this mother, spread the virus to the childcare centre in the Isaan province Khon Kaen. Altogether, 8 teachers and 34 students at the centre tested positive for the virus.
The 2 year old boy’s mother travelled from Chon Buri, where cases are still fairly high, to visit her family for a week. She also infected her parents who live at the home with the boy. Health officials suspect that when the boy went to the nursery, the virus spread to other children and teachers at the centre. The infected teachers and children were sent to Srinagarind Hospital and Khon Kaen Hospital for treatment.
Local health officials who are investigating the outbreak say the virus to be a more transmissible mutated strain. Active testing is being done to identify and contain the infections. People are advised to avoid travel and to stay in the area monitoring symptoms.
“We have tested 300 people who have been in contact with these patients and have urged people travelling from provinces under maximum and strict control to report to the nearest public health office.”
Infections have remained relatively low in Khon Kaen. 20 new cases were reported in the province today, 33 yesterday, and 17 on Tuesday. Most infections are in Bangkok, the epicentre in the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19, as well as in provinces surrounding the capital. Infections are also remain high in Chon Buri, where the boy’s mother works and lives, as well as in Thailand’s Deep South region near the Malaysian border which includes Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
More than 30 children at Isaan care centre test postive for Covid-19
Thailand News Today | Record Covid numbers, Thai restaurant revolt, new field hospitals | July 1
Laos reports first Delta variant cases, patients had returned from Thailand
Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Top 5 International Moving Companies in Thailand
Top 5 Chinese Restaurants in Bangkok
Police arrest woman for possession of 20,000 meth pills she claims she found next to electrical pole
South Korea lifts quarantine for some travellers who are vaccinated
Man and underage girlfriend arrested for allegedly stealing from government office to bankroll girlfriend’s birthday party
Top 5 hotels in Bangkok 2021
3 planes arrive in Phuket; 25 on 1st flight, 400 expected today
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya
Thai researchers to study animal antiparasitic drug for treating Covid-19
Bangkok police arrest suspected motorcycle stealing ring
Thursday Covid Update: Cases and deaths spike amid Phuket reopening
Top virologist Yong faces backlash for Covid-19 suggestions
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
Protest groups vow continued demonstrations this weekend
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
Covid-19 round-up for expats 1: Should you travel to Thailand?
Covid-19 round-up for expats 2: Will your country give a vaccine?
The list of high/medium/low risk countries for travelling to Thailand now
5 million Moderna vaccines for Thailand, half of expectation
Full text of Phuket Sandbox order released in English
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Indonesia2 days ago
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
- Phuket1 day ago
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
Thailand’s virology expert: give Sinovac to children over 3
- Thai Life2 days ago
Man gets marriage certificate tattooed on his forearm, ink presumably permanent
- Bangkok3 days ago
First case of Beta variant reported in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Workers caught attempting to flee camps as new restrictions take effect