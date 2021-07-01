Connect with us

Thailand

More than 30 children at Isaan care centre test postive for Covid-19

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

20 seconds ago

 on 

Stock photo via Pixabay

More than 30 young children at a care centre tested positive for Covid-19. Health officials say a 2 year old boy, who was first infected by this mother, spread the virus to the childcare centre in the Isaan province Khon Kaen. Altogether, 8 teachers and 34 students at the centre tested positive for the virus.

The 2 year old boy’s mother travelled from Chon Buri, where cases are still fairly high, to visit her family for a week. She also infected her parents who live at the home with the boy. Health officials suspect that when the boy went to the nursery, the virus spread to other children and teachers at the centre. The infected teachers and children were sent to Srinagarind Hospital and Khon Kaen Hospital for treatment.

Local health officials who are investigating the outbreak say the virus to be a more transmissible mutated strain. Active testing is being done to identify and contain the infections. People are advised to avoid travel and to stay in the area monitoring symptoms.

“We have tested 300 people who have been in contact with these patients and have urged people travelling from provinces under maximum and strict control to report to the nearest public health office.”

Infections have remained relatively low in Khon Kaen. 20 new cases were reported in the province today, 33 yesterday, and 17 on Tuesday. Most infections are in Bangkok, the epicentre in the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19, as well as in provinces surrounding the capital. Infections are also remain high in Chon Buri, where the boy’s mother works and lives, as well as in Thailand’s Deep South region near the Malaysian border which includes Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Tanutam Thawan

Trending