Thailand News Today | Private vaccines, PM promises to re-open Thailand, Phuket Sandbox | June 17

Advertisements for Covid-19 vaccines by private hospitals are set to be tightly regulated to prevent exaggeration or any statements that may mislead the public, students in the Isaan province of Surin decided to go to school old style, Mortar shells and rocket-propelled grenades from Myanmar have landed in Thai border towns in the Tak and Mae Hong Son provinces and The Tourism Authority of Thailand has been asked to make further changes to the Phuket “sandbox” scheme before submitting it to the CCSA

