Thailand

Thailand News Today | Pfizer for all, PM orders diesel price cut, 6 drug traffickers killed | Nov 24

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

image
image

Jett goes through all the main headlines in Thailand that include: The Thai government tells people to ditch their Moderna orders and come get Pfizer vaccines, the country plans to further subsidize diesel prices, and Myanmar’s pro-democracy opposition issues revolutionary bonds

image

image
Jason
2021-11-24 16:50
If they started to shoot first, then they must expect retaliation. It is a dangerous game they play!
image
Rookiescot
2021-11-24 16:55
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: Six suspected drug traffickers shot and killed in a clash with army border patrol officers in Chiang Rai’s Mae Fa Luang district. Officers say the alleged smugglers were “fully armed” and were carrying more than…
image
whitesnake
2021-11-24 19:22
I can't believe that Thai soldiers/police can actually aim a gun and hit their target! Amazing.

Trending