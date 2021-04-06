Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee | Thaiger

A band member from Bangkok who attended three ‘Kolour’ party events in Phuket over the weekend has tested positive for Covid-19. The main Kolour Beachside Main Event was held at Cafe Del Mar, along Kamala’s foreshore. Other pre and post event parties were also held at Shelter and Illuzion, both in Bangla Road, Phuket. The promoters sent out this letter today…

Thank you for joining us last weekend in Phuket at Kolour Beachside Pre-Party at Shelter April 2nd, Kolour Beachside Main Event at Cafe Del Mar Phuket April 3rd and Kolour Beachside After Party at Shelter and Illuzion April 3rd.

We have received enquiries from our guests ever since the news announced about a new wave that occurred in the Bangkok nightlife area.

We have been notified directly from one attendee that they tested positive for Covid 19 on April6th. The guest visited all 3 Kolour events in the past weekend. The guest also informed us that they attended one of the Bangkok clubs that has reports of a cluster before they arrived at our events and suspect this is the origin.

In light of this, we suggest all guests monitor their condition and, if in doubt, always put safety first by considering self-quarantine.

We are working with the appropriate authorities and will provide updates on a regular basis.

Please be aware of false rumours circulating around this situation and that we will only share verified information from sources on our channels.

Please follow to stay updated.

If you have any concerns or if you have any information that might be important around this, please email us directly at safety@wearekolour.com

Best, Kolour team

Laguna Phuket have postponed the Revive 555 Festival events following today’s revelations. It appears that the band member contracted the coronavirus as part of the current cluster of infections recorded around Bangkok’s nightlife in the past few days. Some photos shared with The Thaiger of the Cafe Del Mar event show very little mask wearing at the Kolour Beachside Party.

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.