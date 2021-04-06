Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee | Thaiger

Events
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
A band member from Bangkok who attended three ‘Kolour’ party events in Phuket over the weekend has tested positive for Covid-19. The main Kolour Beachside Main Event was held at Cafe Del Mar, along Kamala’s foreshore. Other pre and post event parties were also held at Shelter and Illuzion, both in Bangla Road, Phuket. The promoters sent out this letter today…
Thank you for joining us last weekend in Phuket at Kolour Beachside Pre-Party at Shelter April 2nd, Kolour Beachside Main Event at Cafe Del Mar Phuket April 3rd and Kolour Beachside After Party at Shelter and Illuzion April 3rd.
We have received enquiries from our guests ever since the news announced about a new wave that occurred in the Bangkok nightlife area.
We have been notified directly from one attendee that they tested positive for Covid 19 on April6th. The guest visited all 3 Kolour events in the past weekend. The guest also informed us that they attended one of the Bangkok clubs that has reports of a cluster before they arrived at our events and suspect this is the origin.
In light of this, we suggest all guests monitor their condition and, if in doubt, always put safety first by considering self-quarantine.
We are working with the appropriate authorities and will provide updates on a regular basis.
Please be aware of false rumours circulating around this situation and that we will only share verified information from sources on our channels.
Please follow to stay updated.
If you have any concerns or if you have any information that might be important around this, please email us directly at safety@wearekolour.com
Best, Kolour team
Laguna Phuket have postponed the Revive 555 Festival events following today’s revelations. It appears that the band member contracted the coronavirus as part of the current cluster of infections recorded around Bangkok’s nightlife in the past few days. Some photos shared with The Thaiger of the Cafe Del Mar event show very little mask wearing at the Kolour Beachside Party.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Another 50,000 Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Phuket
50,000 more doses of the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine are now in Phuket, arriving yesterday, bringing the total number of Sinovac jabs received to 100,000. This amount had been promised by Bangkok officials as part of the Thailand reopening plan that begins with Phuket reopening to international travellers on July 1st. In order to do this, 70% vaccination needs to be achieved in the local residence of the province. Phuket began vaccinating people last week on April 1st, and are achieving a rate of about 7,000 jabs per day of the first round of vaccinations. Officials expect to get up to 10,000 vaccinations a day soon.
The vaccine delivery arrived at Vachira Hospital in Phuket Town where it was moved to the temperature-controlled medical supply storage facility after staff thoroughly inspected the doses. 30,000 of the vaccines will stay at that hospital while 20,000 will be moved to Thalang Hospital. From there, the jabs will be further distributed to five service points the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office have set up for the inoculation push.
It is believed that with the progress being made against Covid-19 in Phuket, the vaccination campaign will meet the required 70% in time for the July 1st opening without quarantine. There’s an expectation that in both May and June 300,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be received in Phuket where an estimated 466,000 people reside. Authorities have requested more than 930,000 doses to ensure that all residents get their first and second jabs in time for quarantine-free global tourism to be restarted. Officials request that people who are waiting to receive vaccination from the Thai government register online. A form is available here. They also confirmed that people without internet access can walk in to local hospitals or healthcare facilities to register and request an appointment.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Thailand
Thailand wants incoming travellers to download tracking app before arrival
Thailand is wanting incoming travellers to download its pandemic health tracking app before arriving in order to streamline safety procedures for its upcoming reopening. The request come along with a list of others including proof of a negative Covid test and the mandatory time needed to be spent in quarantine.
Thai officials say potential tourists should pre-register for their visits using Thailand Plus, which is a special Covid-19 tracker app that can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices (App Store or Google Play). To register, you can use your Certificate of Entry. The app will use QR codes to help you gain access to certain areas such as department stores and shops.
The app will track your location using your phone’s bluetooth and GPS technologies. It will also use these to alert authorities if you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. Despite privacy concerns, the app’s developers say your location is confidential and can only be seen by the Department of Disease Control and Health Ministry.
Aside from registering on Thailand Plus, incoming travellers also need to follow certain steps in order to arrive legally. Those steps include undergoing a RT-PCR test on certain days during their quarantine periods. Travellers must also have the necessary documents required to enter the Kingdom.
Documents include:
• A valid visa or re-entry permit (unless you are listed under the visa-free countries)
• A Certificate of Entry issued by the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate
• A Covid-19 health insurance policy with a minimum coverage of US$100,000
• Confirmation of an Alternative State Quarantine hotel booking
• A medical certificate with a RT-PCR laboratory result indicating that Covid-19 is not detected and issued no more than 72 hours before departure.
Thailand is also allowing those who are vaccinated undergo a shortened quarantine time of 7 days, down from the previous time of 14 days. Along with all other documentation, inoculated travellers must show proof along with registering at Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health.
SOURCE: The Star
Thailand
Thailand makes AstraZeneca its first choice for Covid vaccine
Thailand’s deputy PM and public health minister says the AstraZeneca vaccine is the nation’s first choice for protecting itself against Covid-19. Anutin Charnvirakul says more than 150,000 have received AstraZeneca jabs with only a low percentage having developed side effects.
But the low amount of side effects seen is a different tune to the vaccine’s previous safety concerns as other countries had recently stopped its administration over fears of it being linked to blood clots. Thailand joined Germany and the Netherlands in suspending its use until further clarification was made regarding the vaccine’s link to blood clotting.
The World Health Organisation responded to the concerns by saying the vaccine’s benefits outweighed any risks that could be associated with it. AstraZeneca also responded by saying there is no direct link to blood clots and the vaccine. Thailand currently is waiting for more deliveries of the vaccine, which should arrive in June. China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine is also being used in Thailand, but Anutin says AstraZeneca is Thailand’s number 1 choice.
Recently, the government has approved the reopening of Phuket in July, along with a later, nationwide reopening to international tourists by October. The Phuket “Sandbox” plan, however, is contingent upon achieving a herd immunity, or 70% of the local population, by administering the vaccine. The government has also decreased the quarantine time for tourists entering Thailand, as long as they don’t hail from a country that features a virus variant. For those coming from virus variant featuring countries, the normal mandatory quarantine time of 14 days still applies. Those who are vaccinated, can enter Phuket without undergoing quarantines as long as they have proper documentation.
“We want to make sure that our people are safe, that is our first priority. So once our people are safe, we believe that our guests, namely tourists or any business people, would definitely come to visit our country.”
SOURCE: CNBC
