Thailand News Today – Friday, March 27 | The Thaiger

91 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death in Thailand

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has confirmed a 91 new cases of the the Covid19 coronavirus at their daily press briefing this morning. There was also an additional death reported.

The new numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1136 and deaths to 5.

Of the new cases today…

• 5 from the Bangkok “boxing match cluster”

• 7 from a nightclub cluster

• 18 people who are close contacts with previous confirmed cases

• 10 people back from abroad (9 Thais and 1 foreigner)

• 5 individuals who were working tourists and visitors

• 46 cases who are still being identified and traced

• The new death was a patient in Narathiwat

• 2 Thais have also died in the past 2 days in New York

Worldwide the USA now leads the number of cases, surpassing China overnight and registering over 12,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

People ‘strongly advised’ to stay home for 7 days

People nationwide are strongly urged to stay home and stop socialising for the next 7 days, starting this weekend, as the government steps up efforts to stem the coronavirus.”

The Chief of Thai Defence Forces, who is also in charge of security affairs says…

“We need your cooperation not to leave home and to cancel all activities. Stay home and stop the spread of the virus for the sake of the nation, and continue doing this for a week.”

“The country is not yet under total lockdown yet, but if infections continue to rise, it may be inevitable.”

China closes its borders, only allowing Chinese nationals, diplomats and C visas to enter

How the tables can turn within a month or so, now it’s China that is closing its borders.

China’s Foreign Ministry has announced that they will temporarily suspend foreign entries into China.This will also include foreign nationals holding valid visas or resident permits in China.

People with the diplomatic service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected and foreign nationals visiting to China for economic, trade, scientific or technological activities may apply for visas at Chinese embassies or consulates.

Chon Buri crane collapse injures 3, damages homes

A crane collapse in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district this morning has severely injured three and damaged six adjacent buildings.

Authorities rushed to the scene after they were notified at 10:30am of the incident in the Naklua subdistrict. Officers, emergency responders and reporters arrived find the collapsed crane which had fallen and badly damaged six buildings, many of them residential.

Three people have been seriously injured, including a 65 year old, a 12 year old boy and the 31 year old crane driver. They were all taken to local hospitals. The cause of the collapse is unclear, and police are still investigating.

Chiang Mai fire spikes air pollution up to 20 times ‘safe’ levels

A bushfire roaring away in the Doi Suthep-Pui National Park in Chiang Mai is causing continued concerns for Chiang Mai residents.

500 local officials and soldiers from the 3rd Army Region were called in to fight the blaze and spent 14 hours bringing it under control, including calling in helicopters to drop water as they tried to control the spread.

It also pushed air pollution readings in the region up to record highs, up to 1000 where the upper safe level is meant to be 50 mg per cubic metre. This afternoon it’s back to around 156.

Potential catastrophe facing Thailand’s elephant camps

Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, along with many other camps in Thailand, have been forced to close their doors due to the current Coronavirus situation in Thailand.

Apart from resulting in hardship for the elephants, the closures will seriously hurt Thailand’s tourism industry in the future if no support is forthcoming soon. “Lek” Chailert, owner of Elephant Nature Park and founder of Save Elephant Foundation,believes many of the closures will be permanent.

“If there is no support forthcoming to keep them safe, the elephants will either starve to death or may be put onto the streets to beg. It’s a very bleak outlook unless some financial help is received immediately.”

You can read that story at thethaiger.com