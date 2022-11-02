Thailand News Today | Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand

NEW LAW ALLOWS HOMEBREWING FOR THAIS – BUT WITH LIMITS Thailand news

Is Thailand set to see a microbrewery renaissance? New regulations are coming

into effect today that open the door for small distilleries and breweries. The new regulations outline rules that loosen restrictions on small

breweries and even allow home alcohol distilling for personal use. The

regulation was published in The Royal Gazette last night and is effective

immediately.

The new measures aim to improve quality control to ensure that large and small

liquor producers follow acceptable standards. They also improve tax

collection for alcohol producers. The new decree was proposed by the Ministry of

Finance to amend the 2017 rules was approved by the Cabinet yesterday

morning.

Now, microbreweries and small liquor distillation operations will be allowed to

compete with the big guys, opening the door to independent brewers in an open

the market for beer and alcohol. Breweries that have between seven and 50 employees

and are producing output using machinery between five and 50 horsepower will be

allowed to produce and sell beer and alcohol under the new regulations.

Previously, small community liquor producers were only allowed to have seven workers and machinery that ran on a maximum of five

horsepower. There are caveats, however, that the liquor manufacturers must have

held a liquor license for at least a year and have no offenses recorded under the

excise law. Any violations must have been cleared for at least one year before

small community operations can expand to 50 employees and large machinery.

Beer brewing will also see restrictions lifted, with the previous minimum of

100,000 liters a year output being repealed. Microbreweries can produce up to one

million liters per year, now with no minimum. According to Thai Newsroom, large breweries are required to

produce at least 10 million litres per year and have a minimum of 10 million baht minimum in

registered capital.

This opens the opportunity for small producers and microbreweries to compete if

their machinery and equipment follow public health laws and environmental and

official standards.

Finally, the new loosened restrictions will allow people to obtain a non-

commercial liquor production license. That license permits them to produce up to

200 litres of alcohol per year for home use. The license will be granted to

qualifying people over the age of 20, if they have large enough facilities to safely

produce alcohol. Using other licensed facilities to produce their liquor is strictly

banned, and environmental and alcohol consumption safety rules must be

followed. Thailand news

Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand

Immigration officials at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok are struggling to cope

with the crescendo of foreign tourists flooding Thailand. Pictures of the

jampacked airport taken on Sunday, October 20, reveal a promising outlook for

Thailand’s tourist High Season runs from November to April.

Between 1 pm-5 pm on Sunday, 76 flights landed on the airport’s runway, an

average of 20 flights per hour. An average of 3,000 – 4,000 foreign tourists per

hour passed through immigration that day, according to the Spokesperson for the

Immigration Bureau Mj Gen Choengron Rimphadee. It is by far the busiest the

airport has been since before the pandemic.

To ensure that arrivals did not have to wait longer than one hour at immigration, all

immigration booths were staffed, and officers spent no longer than 45 seconds

checking the passport data, visa status, personal biometric data, and blacklist status

of each arrival.

Commander of Immigration Division 2 Pol Maj Gen Montree Pancharoen said that

although immigration officers are quick, they still do a thorough job of ensuring that

foreign criminals posing as tourists do not slip through the net and into the

kingdom ahead of the APEC summit in Bangkok later this month, which will be

attended by several world leaders.

In preparation for High Season, the airport increased the number of immigration

booths from 92 to 112. During busy hours, every booth will be staffed, said the

officer.

The Spokesperson said the airport is capable of checking in around 6,500

passengers per hour without compromising security.

Staff from Airports of Thailand (AOT) helps the immigration process run smoothly

by lining up passengers and helping them prepare their documents before going

through immigration checks.

Currently, Suvarnabhumi Airport is welcoming an average of 45,000 to 50,000

people every day, and the airport only expects figures to increase.

The mythological Naga serpent is now a Thai national emblem

The cabinet decided on Tuesday to designate the Naga, a mythological serpent in

Hindu and Buddhist folklore, as a national emblem in the category of mythological

creatures and part of Thailand’s “soft power” to promote the creative economy,

according to Deputy Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek.

She said that the cabinet hopes that this symbolic designation will encourage Thai

people to study the history, cultures, and identities of Thailand and drive the

creative economy, which will add economic value and generate revenues for the

country.

She said that the Naga, a semi-divine race of half-human, half-serpent creatures,

have been part of Thai culture and way of life for time immemorial, as manifested

by the presence of ubiquitous statues and decorations of the supernatural being in

art, various religious rituals, temples, and traditional festivals.

One event which assures the Naga remains popular is the Naga fireball

phenomenon. Each year, at the end of the Buddhist Lent in October, huge crowds

gather along the Mekong River to witness fireballs shooting out of

the river and into the sky. Many locals believe these fireballs are released by the

Naga from the depths of the river.

Rachada said that the National Culture Commission had assigned the Fine Arts

Department to draft the prototype image of the Naga, which, according to legend,

has four families who have interactions with Buddhism, Hinduism and the

Monarchy.

According to the Ministry of Culture, she said that there are 157 countries

worldwide that have mythological creatures in their national iconography.

China, for instance, has the Panda as its national creature, with the dragon as its

mythological creature. In contrast, Indonesia has the Komodo dragon as its national

creature and the Garuda as the mythological creature. Greece has the dolphin and

the Phoenix as its national and mythological creatures, respectively.

Stunning natural scenery on newly reopened Krabi islands Thailand news

Nature looks stunning on several islands in Krabi that reopened on October 15

after being closed for restoration for several months. The Mu Ko Lanta National

Park comprises several islands which boast breathtaking beaches, waterfalls,

and other natural wonders.

Since the park reopened, staff have continued conservation efforts. A few days

after the reopening, park officials held an event to release aquatic marine animals

back into nature.

Earlier this month, nature lovers were treated to the rare sight of waterfalls

cascading down the mountains at Koh Rok, one of the island groups of the park.

Waterfalls are pretty rare to the site and can be found during the rainy season of

Thailand from May to the end of October.

Moo Koh Lanta National Park is a must-visit as it features many white beaches,

trails, islands, coral reefs, vistas, and magnificent caves. Last week, the park’s Facebook page posted photos of the park’s diverse, colorful

bird species. These include the park’s emerald doves, doves with green feathers.

You can go kayaking and explore limestone karsts and sea-level caverns on Ko Talabeng.

Snorkelers and scuba divers alike flock to the smaller islands for diving. The coral

reefs around the islands are home to some of the Andaman Sea’s most spectacular

tropical marine life. Thailand news

Naked Brit in Koh Samui wants everyone to “meet with God” Thailand news

A naked British tourist in Koh Samui reportedly has some strange goals for the

world. Koh Samui police found the man in the sea at Baan Mae Nam Beach over

the Halloween weekend.

Boat operators struggled to help get the man out of the water, and the man even

grabbed one operator, shoved him under the water, and tried to drown him.

The police then jumped into the water to force the man of the boat operator. They

had to use a rope to tie the man up.

Captain Aroon Moosikim from the Surat Thani Immigration Office told The

Phuket Express that the man was 30 years old and in Thailand on a tourist visa. He

said the man was staying at a nearby resort. Captain Aroon said…

“He said he joined a party but cannot remember anything else.

He also said he wants to bring everyone to meet with god.”

The tourist had reportedly bothered others staying at his hotel and had problems

sleeping. He was found bipolar and addicted to marijuana, which was found

in his room, Thai media reported.

Police plan to charge the man with public indecency. Thailand news

Check out other news or watch a news report on Thaiger’s youtube channel

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.