Thailand Cannabis Travel Guide

The legalisation of cannabis in Thailand in June brought a whole new meaning to the term ‘High Season.’

Tourists are welcome to buy and consume cannabis in Thailand, so long as they are over 20 years old and not pregnant or breastfeeding.

But smoking weed in Thailand is just the tip of the iceberg. The legalisation of the versatile plant opened up a whole new cannabis-centred world that is just waiting to be explored by budding weed tourists.

Whether you are looking for a recreational, medicinal, gastronomical, or educational experience – there is no shortage of interesting and unique cannabis spots to check out in every region of Thailand.

Wherever you are travelling in Thailand, don’t miss out on these cherry-picked cannabis hotspots…

Cannabis dispensaries in Bangkok

If you’re looking for cannabis flowers in Thailand, nowhere has more choice than the City of Angels. From cheap, Thai-grown cannabis to the highest-quality imported cannabis, Bangkok has every strain you can think of. If you’re looking to sample cannabis in Bangkok, don’t miss the following dispensaries…

Highland Cafe : Highland Cafe is a weed store in Chatuchak district. Highland has advocated for the legalisation of cannabis for over a decade, so you know that they are legit.

Dr. Green: Dr. Green is a weed store located by Asoke BTS. As well as offering a huge selection of aromatic cannabis flowers, Dr. Green offers a chill place to smoke up, discounts on bulk buys and even a free drink with every purchase.

Four Twenty: Four Twenty in Sukhumvit 22 is one of Bangkok's finest cannabis establishments specialising in Indica-dominant strains of imported cannabis.

Sukhumweed: The rarest strains of weed in Thailand can be found only at Sukhumweed, which offers everything from cheap, Thai strains to top-shelf imported buds.

Cannabis spas on the islands

Incorporating cannabis into spa treatments can elevate your relaxation to the next level. Where is a better place to unwind than a Thai island?

If you’re in Koh Samui and want to deepen your island Zen, try a luxury cannabis-infused spa treatment at Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort. Cannabis treatments at Anantara include the ‘Restful Slumber Journey’, ‘Cannabis Stress-Release Journey’, and ‘Head to Toe Calming Journey.’ You can soak in cannabis-infused baths, enjoy a cannabis-rice milk massage and drink a hot steaming cup of cannabis tea. Anantara also have locations in Koh Pa Ngan , Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

If you're in Phuket, melt away your stress at Anantara's sister spa, Avani+ Mai Khao Phuket. The spa uses cannabis-infused body salts, scrubs, oils and balms for a deeply relaxing experience.

Cannabis-infused food in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Few people know that Thai people have been infusing cannabis leaves into their food for centuries to enhance its flavour, e.g. in Tom Yam Soup. Since cannabis was legalised, cannabis has found its way into Thai food once more.

Chiang Mai is a foodies paradise, so it’s no wonder the cities’ chefs have some of the most impressive cannabis-infused menus in Thailand.

Green Dog is one of the coolest, atmospheric spots in Chiang Mai. Green Dog is a dog-friendly weed dispensary offering a CBD-infused vegetarian menu including savoury, sweets and beverages. We recommend the quesadillas and gelato. Green Dog also hosts music and game nights.

For a cannabis-infused fine dining experience, book a table at The Service 1921 Restaurant & Bar . Try the H.I.D. – Hemp in Distiller – a drink comprised of cannabis leaves, pandan leaves, jasmine tea, dried oranges and chamomile tea.

The food at Rustic and Blue Farm Shop is to die for. As well as their regular menu, the restaurants now offers an 'edibles' menu offering CBD-infused popcorn, cookies, brownies and chocolates. Rustic and Blue have two branches in Chiang Mai and one in Phuket.

Cannabis convenience in Pattaya, Thailand

Buying weed has never been more convenient in Pattaya, where weed vans are found around every corner and weed delivery services are abundant.

Just take a walk down Jomtien Beach, Pattaya Beach and Walking Street to find cannabis flowers in Pattaya. Dispensaries, roadside stalls, cafes and weed vans offer flowers and pre-rolled joints for your convenience.

If you’re feeling too lazy to go outside, you can order weed online from Pattaya Weed Delivery, Cannabeach, Cannabox, Pot Hole Pattaya and World Wide Weed.

Cannabis clinics in Bangkok, Thailand

Cannabis once played a vital role in traditional Thai herbal medicine, but fell out of use when cannabis was criminalised. Now, thanks to the Thai government, cannabis is being used to treat illnesses once more.

You’re free to self-medicate in Thailand at a cannabis cafe or dispensary, but if you want expert advice and specialised cannabis treatments, you’re better off visiting a cannabis clinic.

The following traditional Thai medicine clinics in Bangkok offer cannabis treatments…

Navaminthra (Nawamin 9) Hospital’s “Doctor Gan” clinic uses cannabis to treat insomnia, stress and anxiety, long covid, migraines and chemotherapy-induced muscle aches.

(Nawamin 9) Hospital’s “Doctor Gan” clinic uses cannabis to treat insomnia, stress and anxiety, long covid, migraines and chemotherapy-induced muscle aches. Thai Traditional and Integrated Medicine Hospital in Pom Prap Satthu Phai district is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8.30am – 12 noon only.

in Pom Prap Satthu Phai district is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8.30am – 12 noon only. Bangkok Integrative Medicine (BIM Poly Clinic) in Si Lom.

Sawasdee Clinic in Bang Khen.

Cannabis Clinics outside Bangkok, Thailand

The following government hospitals around Thailand have opened clinics offering cannabis treatments. The opening hours and appointments are limited so you have to enquire in advance.

Rayong Hospital

Hospital Udon Thani Hospital

Hospital Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital ( Prachin Buri )

) Lampang Hospital

Hospital Buddhachinaraj Hospital ( Phitsanulok )

) Sawanpracharak Hospital ( Nakhon Sawan )

) Saraburi Hospital

Hospital Khon Kaen Hospital

Hospital Buriram Hospital

Hospital Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital ( Ubon Ratchathani )

) Surat Thani Hospital

Hospital Hat Yai Hospital

