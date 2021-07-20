Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Foodpanda boycott? Airlines self-grounding, 32K Covid cases per day? | July 20

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Foodpanda is facing a public backlash and calls for a boycott after they said they planned to fire a rider who they branded a terrorist. Asia Aviation, the largest shareholder in Thai AirAsia, says the latest partial lockdown is critically threatening their financial status, with no government aid on the horizon, or even being discussed. Empty or unused school buildings across Thailand are to be converted into field hospitals as Covid-19 cases surge and the hospital bed crisis continues. The CCSA, referencing research by a professor from Mahidol University, says it’s possible, in a worst-case scenario, that Covid infections could hit 32,000 people a day in Thailand.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

Thailand's largest online portal for news and information.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand20 seconds ago

Thailand News Today | Foodpanda boycott? Airlines self-grounding, 32K Covid cases per day? | July 20
Best of34 seconds ago

Phuket’s Must-Try Restaurants
Phuket19 mins ago

Baccarat bust fall out, Phuket City police under investigation
Sponsored1 day ago

Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Best of37 mins ago

Phuket’s Best Local Seafood Restaurants
Phuket1 hour ago

All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Environment1 hour ago

Tak landslides blocks highway 105, army helps clear
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of2 hours ago

Best Hua Hin hotel deals
Thailand2 hours ago

Korat governor Kobchai Boon-Orana urges residents to self-quarantine
Crime3 hours ago

Police open murder investigation after worker’s body found underneath home
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Motorbike taxis allegedly hiking up fares at Bangkok’s Bang Sue station
Best of3 hours ago

Railay Beach’s Most Exotic Hotels
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 11,305 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus Vaccines4 hours ago

Thai start up’s “Subunit” vaccine almost ready for production/use in mid 2022
Crime5 hours ago

Police detain all 4 inmates who escaped from Phetchabun prison
Thailand5 hours ago

Foodpanda rider arrested on lèse majesté charges
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending