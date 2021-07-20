Thailand News Today | Foodpanda boycott? Airlines self-grounding, 32K Covid cases per day? | July 20

Foodpanda is facing a public backlash and calls for a boycott after they said they planned to fire a rider who they branded a terrorist. Asia Aviation, the largest shareholder in Thai AirAsia, says the latest partial lockdown is critically threatening their financial status, with no government aid on the horizon, or even being discussed. Empty or unused school buildings across Thailand are to be converted into field hospitals as Covid-19 cases surge and the hospital bed crisis continues. The CCSA, referencing research by a professor from Mahidol University, says it’s possible, in a worst-case scenario, that Covid infections could hit 32,000 people a day in Thailand.

