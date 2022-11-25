Thailand News Today | FIFA threatens to pull plug on World Cup broadcast rights in Thailand

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob ordered Thai Airways International to

solve delays in luggage claims for inbound passengers at Suvarnabhumi airport in

30 days.

The minister inspected services at the main airport of the country and found that

travelers’ congestion in their immigration process was obviously relieved because

it took 15 minutes for each of the travelers to have their passports checked.

However, the minister saw that inbound air passengers had to wait for a long while

to claim their luggage. Suvarnabhumi airport has two service providers for luggage

handling – Thai Airways International (THAI) and Bangkok Flight Services (BFS).

The delay happened mostly with THAI because it downsized its organization and

workforce.

Minister Saksayam told the THAI management to work out its action plan to solve

the problem in 30 days. He expected the plan next week.

Unless THAI could solve the problem, the Transport Ministry would order

Airports of Thailand that operated Suvarnabhumi airport to increase its luggage

handling contractors, Mr. Saksayam said

FIFA threatens to pull the plug on World Cup broadcast rights in Thailand

FIFA has threatened to suspend broadcast rights for World Cup 2022 football

matches in Thailand after it was discovered that audiences in two neighboring

countries can view the Thai transmissions, even though the broadcast rights for

their countries have not been purchased.

According to the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), FIFA has demanded that

Thailand meets the encryption standards required, otherwise, it may pull the plug.

After receiving the notification from FIFA, the SAT called an urgent meeting with

the parties concerned, among them the National Broadcasting and

Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and digital TV operators, to consider

FIFA’s demand.

An SAT official said that the meeting concluded that they could not meet FIFA’s

encryption standard, because the transmission technology employed by the service

providers is not advanced enough and the customers’ set-top boxes are not

compatible with the required technology.

The meeting did agree, however, that they would propose to FIFA a change to the

transmission code which, they believe, would prevent audiences in other countries

gaining access to broadcasts in Thailand.

Regarding the reallocation of broadcast rights for the 64 football matches,

following complaints of unfair allocation in favour of True Corporation by digital

TV operators, an SAT official said that True Corp has decided to relinquish the

rights to 16 of the 32 matches for redistribution among digital TV operators.

It was agreed that all of them will be allocated equal rights to air three matches

each, instead of just two.

True was originally allocated the rights to air 32 matches because it contributed

about 300 million baht to the fund to buy the rights from FIFA, on top of the 600

million baht contributed by NBTC, but the amount was still short of the 1.4 billion

baht required.

More Thai companies subsequently made contributions, making it possible for the

Thai audience to watch all 64 matches.

Thai Air Force awaits US Congress approval to buy advanced F35 fighter jets

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is determined to procure two F35 fighter jets

from the United States, despite resistance from opposition parties, and is now

awaiting a response from the US Congress as to whether it will approve their sale

to Thailand, according to RTAF Commander-in-Chief ACM Alongkorn Vannarot.

He admitted that he is not sure whether Congress will approve Thailand’s

acquisition, as one of its close allies, because the plane’s technology is regarded as

top secret, adding that the RTAF has no Plan B if the US response is negative.

The F35 is a multi-role fighter with stealth technology. More than a fighter jet, it

has the ability to collect, analyse and share data and is a powerful force multiplier

that enhances all airborne, surface and ground-based assets in the battlespace.

He also said that the RTAF is reviewing some programs, such as Phase 7 of the air

defence system and the surface-to-air radio system.

The air force chief maintains that the RTAF’s procurement plan was carefully

thought out, in full realisation of the budget constraints, which must be managed

efficiently, and can address any questions from the public or political parties.

Officials expand northeast Thailand’s Naga tourism with new travel route

Officials are expanding northeast Thailand’s Naga tourism with an exciting new

travel route. The route stops at places in the region where people worship the

mythical serpent.

The route is organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s Udon Thani

office. Tourists on the route visit places of worship in the Udon Thani, Nong Khai,

and Bueng Kan provinces.

The new campaign is expected to generate about 120 million baht from December

until February.

On the route, tourists will visit temples in Udon Thani and Nong Khai provinces.

In Bueng Kan, they will visit a temple, as well as the Naga Cave and Don Pho

Island. Don Pho Island is an island on a swamp, which has a shrine where people

worship Nagas.

At the Naga Cave, there is a rock with bumps that look like snake scales. The rock

has drawn tourism to Bueng Kan. Earlier this year, 90% of hotels in the Bueng

Khong Long district were occupied at one point. The Naga Cave is inside the Phu

Langka National Park.

The Naga is a mythical serpent that Northeastern Thais believe brings rain to their

crops. The Northeastern Thai legend says that the water angel ordered Nagas to

play in a lake, so water would spill onto people’s crops as rain.

The legend of Naga holds deep meaning in Northeastern Thai legends, and legends

from other Southeast and South Asian cultures.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet announced that the Naga will be used as a symbol

of Thai culture to promote the kingdom’s creative economy.

Reckless Lamborghini driver makes dangerous move & gets hit by pickup

A reckless Lamborghini driver got hit by a pickup in the middle of the road in the

central province of Sukhothai after making a dangerous right turn by cutting off

other cars in the queue. The driver of the luxury vehicle was angry at the pickup

driver but the video of the incident clearly shows the fault lies with the Lambo

man.

The Lamborghini was in a convoy with a group of other luxury cars on a planned

road trip to Sukhothai. The cars obviously drew a lot of attention from locals in the

province. Many people stopped and took pictures and recorded videos of the car.

Ironically, their videos turned out to provide evidence of the incident.

Two Thai Facebook users, posted videos that captured the incident between the

pickup and what looks like a red Lamborghini Huracan model, which is worth

between 20 million baht and 50 million baht. The two social media users revealed

that the incident happened at the Sukhothai Airport Intersection last night,

November 24, at about 6 pm.

The videos showed that the red Lamborghini wanted to make a right turn but he

was not in the queue. He tried to jump the queue and cut in front of a waiting car,

which could clearly see the oncoming pickup. The pickup could not stop in time

and smashed into Lamborghini sending it spinning across the road.

The videos went viral on Thai social media with most netizens blaming the

Lamborghini driver for his reckless driving. Many netizens were worried that the

pickup would not get justice because the Lamborghini driver is probably rich and

powerful.

One man commented on the video that the pickup driver was his aunt. The man

revealed that the Lamborghini driver was angry at his aunt and said the accident

was his aunt’s fault. However, social media videos clearly show who was at fault,

so the driver had to accept it. The man also added that everyone was safe.

Officers from Sawan Kalok Police Station posted accident pictures and details on

its official Facebook page. Netizens were angry at the post because it said…

“Pickup crashes into a luxury car” without an explanation of why the luxury car

was hit.

A spokesperson from Sawan Kalok Police Station updated its Facebook page last

night, saying that the two drivers have agreed on compensation. The Lamborghini

driver is reportedly paying compensation and maintenance costs to the pickup

driver.

No charges were issued against the Lamborghini driver.

