Thailand News Today | Easing restrictions? National manhunt for killer policeman | August 26

Government officials have been meeting today to discuss the possibility of easing some restrictions. Thai police are out to catch one of their own, with a manhunt launched for former police chief Thitisan Utthanaphon, who remains on the run and a wanted man. Police have arrested seven teenagers for allegedly possessing ping pong bombs with plans to use them at an upcoming protest in the capital. Police in Bangkok arrested a man who allegedly posed as a policeman and sexually assaulted prostitutes.

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on