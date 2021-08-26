Thailand
Thailand News Today | Easing restrictions? National manhunt for killer policeman | August 26
Government officials have been meeting today to discuss the possibility of easing some restrictions. Thai police are out to catch one of their own, with a manhunt launched for former police chief Thitisan Utthanaphon, who remains on the run and a wanted man. Police have arrested seven teenagers for allegedly possessing ping pong bombs with plans to use them at an upcoming protest in the capital. Police in Bangkok arrested a man who allegedly posed as a policeman and sexually assaulted prostitutes.
Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Easing restrictions? National manhunt for killer policeman | August 26
Thai Vietjet to resume flights to Singapore and Taiwan starting October
Nan has mass screening following asymptomatic patient’s oversight
Apply for a business visa in Thailand easily
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Japan to stop using 1.63 million doses of Moderna after contaminations found
Phuket hoteliers looking to winter wonderland to bolster the Sandbox
Thursday Covid Update: 18,501 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket Covid-19 over 3000 total, nearly 900 this week, 189 today
7 police officers face charges relating to suspect’s death in custody
Red Cross pleads for blood donations due to shortage
Police bust gang that allegedly transported migrant workers
Good Morning Thailand | Killer policeman on the run, Bangkok Sandbox | August 26
“Sandbox” tourist safety measures tightened in Phuket following murder case
19 arrested for gambling and drugs in Suphan Buri
7 teenagers arrested for allegedly planning to use small bombs at protest
UNICEF says ongoing closure of schools is affecting child development
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
60 of 155 national parks reopened across Thailand
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Last surviving Khmer Rouge leader denies role in Cambodia genocide
Covid UPDATE: 261 Covid-related deaths, provincial totals
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 261 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
Flights from Phuket to Bangkok to resume for sandbox tourists next month
Real estate trends across Thailand’s resort markets
Former Future Forward leader Thanathorn faces new lese majeste charges
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
- Crime2 days ago
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
- News4 days ago
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
- Crime8 hours ago
Manhunt launched for ex-cop who allegedly killed suspect in custody
- Koh Samui4 days ago
Koh Samui flights resume Wednesday despite Covid-19
- Crime2 days ago
Police chief transferred for probe into death during alleged extortion attempt
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Pattaya reopening plan for September 1 unlikely to happen
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
New Covid-19 team aims to correct bad information, not censor it.