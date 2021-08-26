Connect with us

Thailand

Thai Vietjet to resume flights to Singapore and Taiwan starting October

narisasethi

Published

 on 

Photo via flickr

Thai Vietjet will resume international flights to and from Taiwan and Singapore starting on October 20 and 21 respectively. Flights from Singapore will have routes to Bangkok and Phuket. Sealed domestic flights connecting for those entering under the Phuket “Sandbox” will be available for those on the Taipei-Bangkok flights.

Passengers are required to comply with immigration regulations and are liable for document requirements, subject to regulatory approval before flying.

Thai Vietjet had also previously stated that domestic flights across Thailand would begin on September 15th. Instead of using Bangkok as a hub for domestic travel, the airline will fly directly between Phuket and Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Udon Thani.

Currently, Bangkok Airways operates a weekly trip from Samui to Singapore, which is the island’s only international service.

Thai Vietjet to resume flights to Singapore and Taiwan starting October | News by Thaiger

Photo: screenshot from veitjet air

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

narisasethi

Narisa is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand25 seconds ago

Thai Vietjet to resume flights to Singapore and Taiwan starting October
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 mins ago

Nan has mass screening following asymptomatic patient’s oversight
World59 mins ago

Japan to stop using 1.63 million doses of Moderna after contaminations found
Sponsored21 hours ago

Apply for a business visa in Thailand easily

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Tourism2 hours ago

Phuket hoteliers looking to winter wonderland to bolster the Sandbox
Thailand2 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 18,501 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19 over 3000 total, nearly 900 this week, 189 today
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime2 hours ago

7 police officers face charges relating to suspect’s death in custody
Thailand2 hours ago

Red Cross pleads for blood donations due to shortage
Thailand3 hours ago

Police bust gang that allegedly transported migrant workers
Thailand4 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Killer policeman on the run, Bangkok Sandbox | August 26
Thailand4 hours ago

“Sandbox” tourist safety measures tightened in Phuket following murder case
Crime5 hours ago

19 arrested for gambling and drugs in Suphan Buri
Thailand6 hours ago

7 teenagers arrested for allegedly planning to use small bombs at protest
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

UNICEF says ongoing closure of schools is affecting child development
Pattaya6 hours ago

Man assaulted at Pattaya worker camp
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending