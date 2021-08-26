Thailand
Thai Vietjet to resume flights to Singapore and Taiwan starting October
Thai Vietjet will resume international flights to and from Taiwan and Singapore starting on October 20 and 21 respectively. Flights from Singapore will have routes to Bangkok and Phuket. Sealed domestic flights connecting for those entering under the Phuket “Sandbox” will be available for those on the Taipei-Bangkok flights.
Passengers are required to comply with immigration regulations and are liable for document requirements, subject to regulatory approval before flying.
Thai Vietjet had also previously stated that domestic flights across Thailand would begin on September 15th. Instead of using Bangkok as a hub for domestic travel, the airline will fly directly between Phuket and Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Udon Thani.
Currently, Bangkok Airways operates a weekly trip from Samui to Singapore, which is the island’s only international service.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
