Thailand
Canadian woman sexually assaulted while doing a live stream video in Bangkok
Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera sexually assaulting a Canadian woman near Bangkok’s Lumpini Park while she was doing a live stream video for social media. The video shows the man running up to the woman from behind and appearing to reach is hand down below her waist.
The woman made a post on Twitter saying that she was going to report the incident to police.
I’m not streaming tomorrow. Going to police to report the incident that happened this afternoon. It’s gonna be traumatic but I must to make sure this doesn’t happen to any other girls. Or anyone else! Thanks for all your support today and your love!
Deputy Metropolitan Police chief Piya Tawichai says officers have done an initial investigation and believe the man is homeless. Police are now searching for the man.
“We checked the CCTV footage and found that at around 1:18pm on Thursday, the victim — a social media streamer — was broadcasting her live video on Wireless Road near Gate 1 of One Bangkok Building, when she was sexually assaulted by a man”.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Thailand
Border patrols in Thailand’s Deep South tighten following lockdown in Malaysia
Following the lockdown measures in Malaysia, troops in Thailand’s Deep South province of Narathiwat have tightened patrol along the natural border to make sure people are not entering Thailand illegally, evading checkpoints and the mandatory quarantine, to prevent Covid-19 from being spread through the country’s porous borders.
Officers will focus primarily border districts Waeng, Su-ngai Kolok and Tak Bai, areas with many natural passageways, according to the 5th Infantry Division commander Santi Sakuntanak. He adds that soldiers, rangers and border patrol police are working together to make sure people don’t cross the border illegally.
“Since the Covid-19 outbreak, the 4th Army Area commander had instructed officers to ask villagers living near the river to take their boats to the shore and detach the engine to prevent the transport of people from Malaysia to Thailand.”
Lockdown measures in Malaysia come after the country reported a high of more than 8,000 new cases on Friday. The lockdown focuses on social and economic sectors with only essential services and businesses allowed. The situation will be reviewed again after 2 weeks.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Bangkok loosens restrictions, allows 5 types of places to reopen tomorrow
Bangkok city officials are loosening restrictions in the capital and are allowing 5 types of venues to reopen tomorrow (May 1) while other venues under the closure order must remain closed at least until June 14.
Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with 1,356 cases reported today and 41,573 infections over the past couple months in the latest wave of Covid-19 sweeping through the country. Most of the recent infections have been concentrated in crowded areas such as construction camps, prisons, markets, and settlements.
Business, venues and places allowed to reopen include…
- Museums, learning centres, science parks, historic sites and art galleries can reopen, but no large group visits are allowed.
- Tattoo parlours and nail salons can reopen, but if a new Covid-19 case is linked to the venues, then the business must close for 14 days.
- Beauty or weight loss clinics and parlours can reopen.
- Spa, massage parlours and healthcare-related venues can reopen, but no steam baths or facial massages are allowed at this time.
- Public parks, botanical and flower gardens can reopen to the public, but no large gatherings are allowed.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
A record high of 5,485 new Covid-19 infections were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. 19 coronavirus-related deaths were also reported today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 1,031. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 159,792 Covid-19 cases, including 130,929 infections reported in the latest wave of infections since April 1.
Out of the new infections, 1,953 cases were reported in correctional facilities, adding to the thousands of inmates at more than a dozen Thai prisons who have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks. Other infections have been in Bangkok, concentrated at crowded places such as markets, construction camps, factories and settlements. Most of the new cases were detected through active case finding campaigns at high risk areas such as construction sites.
There are 50,416 active Covid-19 cases including 1,233 patients who have pneumonitis, or lung inflammation, and 390 patients are on ventilators.
Out of the new deaths, most were in Bangkok. More than half of the patients were infected by family members.
Phuket has recorded 8 new cases today as the countdown starts to tick down to the July 1 official start of the ‘Sandbox’ model which will allow vaccinated travellers to arrive without quarantine.
Provinces with the highest number of new confirmed cases…
|Province
|New cases
|Total since April 1
|Bangkok
|1,359
|41,573
|Phetchaburi
|555
|5,746
|Samut Prakan
|358
|7,019
|Saraburi
|327
|750
|Pathum Thani
|211
|3,622
|Nonthaburi
|90
|6,085
|Trang
|76
|501
|Chon Buri
|62
|4,667
|Chachoengsao
|62
|911
|Samut Sakhon
|58
|2,557
