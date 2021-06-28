Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Bangkok restrictions, quarantine at home?, some beaches closed | June 28

Thaiger

Published 

19 seconds ago

 on 

Bangkok has reported its first case of the Beta variant of Covid-19, originally detected in South Africa. The National Security Council chaired a meeting of the CCSA to discuss the rising infections in Bangkok and other dark red zone provinces, as well as the situation in the south of the country. The Medical Services Department has agreed that asymptomatic Covid-19 patients in the Bangkok area will now be able to self-isolate at home until a bed becomes available. As Chon Buri and Pattaya work to contain and reduce Covid-19 infections, beaches and a market area have been ordered to close indefinitely. Unexpected help has come from two new groups of advertisers for Bangkok’s tuk tuks.

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand19 seconds ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok restrictions, quarantine at home?, some beaches closed | June 28
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 mins ago

Restrictions imposed in areas at risk of a “public health crisis,” spokesperson says
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 5,406 new cases; provincial totals

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of4 hours ago

Top 5 Italian Restaurants in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Covid-19 screening centre in Bangkok temporarily closed to migrant workers
Business6 hours ago

Open Pattaya’s bars! Business owners protest bans on city bars and clubs | VIDEO
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Asymptomatic patients in Bangkok can self-isolate at home while waiting for hospital bed
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 5,406 new cases and 22 deaths
Thailand7 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand Live | BKK back to restrictions, should media publish covid numbers?
Tourism7 hours ago

Tourism Minister threatens to cancel travel stimulus if only some operators benefit
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

First case of Beta variant reported in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Businesses in dark red zones appeal for government aid
World9 hours ago

Bereaved families remember loved ones lost in Miami building collapse – VIDEO
Pattaya15 hours ago

Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Chum Saeng Hospital closed after 4 staff contract Covid-19
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending