Thailand News Today | Bangkok restrictions, quarantine at home?, some beaches closed | June 28

Bangkok has reported its first case of the Beta variant of Covid-19, originally detected in South Africa. The National Security Council chaired a meeting of the CCSA to discuss the rising infections in Bangkok and other dark red zone provinces, as well as the situation in the south of the country. The Medical Services Department has agreed that asymptomatic Covid-19 patients in the Bangkok area will now be able to self-isolate at home until a bed becomes available. As Chon Buri and Pattaya work to contain and reduce Covid-19 infections, beaches and a market area have been ordered to close indefinitely. Unexpected help has come from two new groups of advertisers for Bangkok’s tuk tuks.

