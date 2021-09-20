Thailand News Today | Australian released from death row, Samui restaurant raided | September 20

https://youtu.be/MOXiI-CVmag

An Australian and Thai married couple, and an American man, on death row in Bangkok for trafficking crystal methamphetamine have all been released from prison. A reduction in import duty on cigars and alcohol looks to be in the works, as part of a government strategy to attract wealthy foreign residents and skilled professionals. Around 20 people, both Thai and foreign, were arrested at a restaurant in Koh Samui over the weekend for allegedly drinking alcohol and gambling.

