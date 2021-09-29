Thailand News Today | Alcohol back on some tables, STV extended, Thai Airways | Sept 29

The CCSA announced it will allow for alcohol to be sold and consumed in restaurants just in Phuket. The Special Tourist Visa scheme, or STV, was launched last year to draw in travellers from overseas to revive the crippled tourism industry. Thai Airways says it will start selling seats on flights to highly-vaccinated destinations starting October 1

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on