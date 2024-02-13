Thailand to reassess recent reduction in meth penalties

Photo courtesy of iStock

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin affirmed yesterday that the government is open to reevaluating a recently announced policy which reduces penalties for individuals found with five or fewer methamphetamine pills. This statement follows the public disapproval that has arisen in response to the law, signed by Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew on February 9, which determines that anyone found with five or fewer methamphetamine tablets will be considered a user rather than a dealer.

The new possession limit has been met with significant criticism on social media, as many have argued that the quantity is excessive considering the country’s ongoing struggle with drug abuse. In response to the backlash, the 61 year old Thai PM has asked the public to remain patient and observe the policy’s effectiveness once it is applied.

“People should not possess any quantity of drugs, no matter if it’s five pills or one pill, but we will have to try the new policy and see if it works”

Prime Minister Srettha emphasized that the government is working relentlessly to address the drug issue as part of its national agenda. The current strategy involves enhanced efforts to curb drug smuggling across borders while promoting drug abuse rehabilitation.

As explained by Dr Cholnan, the methamphetamine pill possession policy is founded on medical science and has been approved by the public ministry’s psychiatrists. The decision was made during a meeting of numerous agencies, including the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), Royal Thai Police, the Ministry of Justice, public prosecutors, and the Court of Justice, on November 3 last year, reported Bangkok Post.

Under the new regulations, individuals found with five or fewer pills will be classified as psychiatrically ill patients and will be required to undergo rehabilitation. If they refuse, legal actions will be taken, according to Dr. Cholnan.

Enforcement and rehabilitation

Those found with more than five pills will be charged with possession of narcotic drugs, a crime that carries the same legal penalties as drug distribution, export, or import, with potential imprisonments ranging from one to ten years.

Dr Cholnan further clarified that regardless of the quantity, if an individual is judged to have the intention to distribute, they will face harsh punishment.

Follow us on :













“The government will continue to crack down on drug rings and remove drugs from society.”

Additionally, Dr Cholnan stressed the importance of medical treatment for drug users to ensure their successful reintegration into society and to prevent relapses.