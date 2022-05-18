Thailand-made armoured truck delivered to Royal Thai Army for trial use

A snazzy 8×8 VN1 armoured truck made by Thailand’s Defense Technology Institution, or DTI, was delivered to the Royal Thai Army’s Cavalry Centre in Saraburi province in central Thailand yesterday. The truck flaunts a 12.7 millimetre canon, armour to protect military personnel inside from bombs and explosives and a Battlefield Management System, or BMS, intended to increase effectiveness of command and control during army missions.

The rubber-wheeled vehicle, designed to be both flexible and powerful, is a result of research and development between the institution and the army. The institution is a part of Thailand’s Ministry of Defence which aims to conduct large-scale research projects on army weapons and vehicles that require advanced science and technology.

The vehicle was designed according to the requirements suggested by the operating units based on their lived experiences in the army.

The Royal Thai Army will continue to put the armoured truck intro trial use.

SOURCE: Khaosod