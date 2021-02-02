Thailand likely to have substantial trade losses following Myanmar coup | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand likely to have substantial trade losses following Myanmar coup
With Myanmar’s military now in power after a bloodless coup, Thailand is likely to see substantial losses when it comes to trade with the neighbouring country, possibly forgoing up to 50 million baht a day due to changes in transporting goods and strict military checkpoints.
If the military’s tight security inspections continue in the long term, Thailand could lose more than 1.5 billion baht to 2 billion baht per month, according to director of the Center for International Trade Studies at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Aat Pisanwanich.
The Thai government also needs to keep a close watch on the political stances of other countries as economic sanctions are expected against Myanmar, he says.
“We expect Myanmar’s political crisis to return to normal in the second month… However, we need to follow up political stances of the United States, Europe, Japan and allied countries and their actions or economic sanctions after the Myanmar coup.”
Economic sanctions, which the US has already threatened against Myanmar following the coup, will affect purchasing power and investments, Aat says. He adds that with lower purchasing power, Thailand will probably import fewer goods from Myanmar.
With the military now in power, the country’s investment projects are expected to freeze and international trade negotiations will be subject to review, Aat says.
“The current situation clearly demonstrates that high political uncertainty still exists in Myanmar. Though there were elections in 2015 and 2020 and the country is turning to democracy, political uncertainty will be an important factor for investors to decide further investment.”
Tak’s Mae Sot border checkpoint, a major trade route with Myanmar bringing in around 80 billion baht a year, is expected to be hit hard, according to the province’s Chamber of Commerce president Prasert Jeungkitrungrote.
“We’re waiting for an official order or announcement from the Myanmar army and we are not yet able to evaluate the impact of the incident as we have to wait and see whether the border checkpoints will be subject to closure.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.
Thailand
Legalisation of hemp cultivation is expected to boost stocks
Thailand’s recent legalisation of hemp cultivation is expected to boost stock prices in related sectors. Market analysts at KTBST Securities Research say plantation and refinery businesses are likely to be the first to to receive licenses to grow hemp or produce extracts, and those businesses should expect an uptick in stock prices.
Market analysts add that businesses that plan to use hemp oil and extracts in products, like cosmetics, beverages and food supplements, are also expected to benefit.
“We see legalisation as a good sign for companies entering this business. We expect the government will allow companies to put hemp in more types of products.”
According to the market analysts, equities that will likely benefit are…
- Beverage stocks: Carabao Group, Osotspa, Sappe, Malee Group and Ichitan Group
- Dietary supplement stocks: RS, JKN Global Media, and MEGA Lifesciences
- Cosmetics stocks: Do Day Dream and Beauty Community
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
Britain to apply for membership with Asia Pacific free trading bloc
In the wake of Britain’s Brexit and separation from the EU trading bloc, the UK is now applying to become part of the free trade bloc made up of 11 Asia and Pacific nations. The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership also includes Australia, Canada, Japan and New Zealand, a potential market population of around 500 million. The countries generate more than 13% of the world’s income.
The request will be made formally tomorrow by the UK International Trade Secretary. Negotiations are expected to start in March and continue during the northern hemisphere Spring.
There would also be the potential for faster and cheaper visas for business people travelling between participating nations.
The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership was formed in 2018 and includes, in alphabetical order, Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. Former US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the free trade bloc back in 2016.
The UK hopes the deal will reduce trade tariffs between the member countries. It includes a promise to eliminate or reduce 95% of import charges – although some of these charges are kept to protect some home-made products, for example Japan’s rice and Canada’s dairy industry.
In return, countries co-operate on trade regulations, quality controls and food standards. Member countries can negotiate separate trade deals as well within the bloc. The UK is the first non-founding country of the CPATTP to apply for membership and, if accepted, will be the bloc’s second biggest economy after Japan.
But the International Trade Secretary warns that the short-terms gains for UK households and business will be limited. The UK already has trade deals with 7 of the 11 countries. The reality is that CPTPP nations account for less than 10% of UK exports, a fraction of what it was doing with the EU.
But commentators say that the real advantages could emerge in the future, particular if the US joins, as President Biden has hinted. That would allow a back door deal for trade with the US without necessarily having an individual trade deal with the US.
In total, CPTPP nations accounted for 8.4% of UK exports in 2019.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP was hammered out late last year and is a free trade agreement between the Asia-Pacific nations of Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The 15 member countries account for about 30% of the world’s population (2.2 billion people) and 30% of global GDP as of 2020, making it the biggest trade bloc in history.
Unifying the preexisting bilateral agreements between the 10 member ASEAN and 5 of its major trade partners, the RCEP was signed on 15 November 2020 at a virtual ASEAN Summit hosted by Vietnam.
With the US locked out of RCEP and currently not part of CPATPP, plus its ongoing trade war with China, the US economy is waging an expensive gamble with its isolationist trade policies.
Economy
Pattaya Beach, fly over the pristine but horrifyingly empty beaches | VIDEO
The Thailand Discovery YouTube channel has captured an empty Pattaya beach front for the first month of 2021. The first month of any year would usually be one of the busiest months of the year and the beaches should be heaving with tourists in the post Christmas/New Year break and the lead up to the Chinese New Year travel burst.
But not this year.
Long stretches of pristine, empty beach and perfect 30 degree days. Sounds perfect, unless you are one of thousands of workers who have been displaced due to the restrictions, lockdowns and border closures.
“Pattaya Beach January 2021 by Drone” is a brutal reminder of the on-the-ground impact of the latest restrictions (many lifted in the past few days… read more HERE) and closure of the Thai borders to tourism.
As you can see in the video, the beaches along the the city’s coastline have never looked better or cleaner and it truly is a great time to visit if you’re able. And, from tomorrow, you will be able to visit the Chon Buri province again without having to get special permissions or paperwork to get in and out of the province. Chon Buri is now, officially, a designated Orange Zone.
“Its very quiet in Pattaya right now due to the partial lockdown, so will Pattaya ever recover from the CovidVirus. Watch the video and make up your own mind.”
“Pattaya is a city on Thailand’s eastern Gulf coast known for its beaches. A quiet fishing village as recently as the 1960s, it’s now lined with resort hotels, high-rise condos, shopping malls, cabaret bars and 24-hour clubs.”
Fly with Thailand Discovery as they cruise above Pattaya’s coastline, along with ironically ‘happy’ music, as they perfectly convey both the beauty of the beaches at this time along with the pain of the town’s businesses and employees.
Please visit the Thailand Discover YouTube channel and see some of their other videos too.
You can also watch The Thaiger's closer review of the impact on Pattaya businesses HERE.
