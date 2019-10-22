Thailand dog rescue named Rescue of the Year in global contest | The Thaiger

AMHERST, NH (October 21, 2019) – Walkin’ Pets by HandicappedPets.com is proud to announce Thailand’s own Michael Baines and his rescue The Man That Rescues Dogs as the first ever Walkin’ Pets Rescue of the Year. Michael Baines is the founder of the Man That Rescues Dogs and is a true champion for special needs dogs, Michael Baines is a chef by profession and a dog rescuer by choice.

Michael has dedicated his life to Thailand since 2002, and in 2011 began rescuing soi dogs. For the first 5 years Michael worked the streets alone. Focusing his efforts on 80-100 stray dog that he fed and cared for every day. When he found a dog that was scared, hurt or in need of medical attention he would bring them into his home for further care. He quickly realized that the strays needed more than one person could offer alone.

In 2017, Michael joined forces with the local municipality and with the support of mayor K. Narongchai, he took over the local pound. Quickly expanding the existing 150sqm housing for 100 dogs into a 3500 sqm space called The Sanctuary. The Sanctuary has two on site vets who manage their clinic where they can treat and heal dogs as well as perform spay and neutering operations at no charge. It takes a staff of 14 to run The Sanctuary. They now care for 570 dogs, 20 of which are disabled and rely on their Walkin’ Wheels wheelchairs for mobility. For his exceptional work and care of the dogs in need in Thailand Michael and his team have been selected as the 2020 Walkin’ Pets Rescue of the Year.

The Man That Rescues Dogs and their 20 wheelchair dogs will all be included in the 2020 Walkin’ Pets Calendar along with 13 other winners from around the world. This 5th annual contest features pets using their Walkin’ Wheels wheelchair, helping to raise pet mobility awareness and celebrate the amazing spirit of these animals.

This year’s contest featured the largest number of submissions in the competition’s history. featuring entries from 27 different countries and 35 U.S. states! Submissions went far beyond dogs this year, with goats, cats, a duck and even a chicken getting in on the action! Highlighting importance of pet mobility for all whether furred or feathered!

All proceeds from the 2020 Walkin’ Pets Calendar will be donated to the Handicapped Pets Foundation to help disabled and injured pets in need to get wheelchairs. The 2020 Walkin’ Pets Calendar is $12.95 and may be pre-ordered by calling: (888) 253-0777 for an expected delivery date of mid-November.

Walkin’ Pets by HandicappedPets.com is the proven leader in pet mobility, with a 19-year record of helping to put miracles in motion. Whether it be dogs, cats, goats or even ducks! Walkin’ Pets products are designed to keep pets moving, so they can get back to what’s important, enjoying their family and living an active, healthier lifestyle. At Walkin’ Pets we don’t make miracles, we just set them in motion.

For more information about The Man That Rescues Dogs visit their Facebook page or http://tmtrd.org/