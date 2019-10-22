Thailand dog rescue named Rescue of the Year in global contest | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand dog rescue named Rescue of the Year in global contest
AMHERST, NH (October 21, 2019) – Walkin’ Pets by HandicappedPets.com is proud to announce Thailand’s own Michael Baines and his rescue The Man That Rescues Dogs as the first ever Walkin’ Pets Rescue of the Year. Michael Baines is the founder of the Man That Rescues Dogs and is a true champion for special needs dogs, Michael Baines is a chef by profession and a dog rescuer by choice.
Michael has dedicated his life to Thailand since 2002, and in 2011 began rescuing soi dogs. For the first 5 years Michael worked the streets alone. Focusing his efforts on 80-100 stray dog that he fed and cared for every day. When he found a dog that was scared, hurt or in need of medical attention he would bring them into his home for further care. He quickly realized that the strays needed more than one person could offer alone.
In 2017, Michael joined forces with the local municipality and with the support of mayor K. Narongchai, he took over the local pound. Quickly expanding the existing 150sqm housing for 100 dogs into a 3500 sqm space called The Sanctuary. The Sanctuary has two on site vets who manage their clinic where they can treat and heal dogs as well as perform spay and neutering operations at no charge. It takes a staff of 14 to run The Sanctuary. They now care for 570 dogs, 20 of which are disabled and rely on their Walkin’ Wheels wheelchairs for mobility. For his exceptional work and care of the dogs in need in Thailand Michael and his team have been selected as the 2020 Walkin’ Pets Rescue of the Year.
The Man That Rescues Dogs and their 20 wheelchair dogs will all be included in the 2020 Walkin’ Pets Calendar along with 13 other winners from around the world. This 5th annual contest features pets using their Walkin’ Wheels wheelchair, helping to raise pet mobility awareness and celebrate the amazing spirit of these animals.
This year’s contest featured the largest number of submissions in the competition’s history. featuring entries from 27 different countries and 35 U.S. states! Submissions went far beyond dogs this year, with goats, cats, a duck and even a chicken getting in on the action! Highlighting importance of pet mobility for all whether furred or feathered!
All proceeds from the 2020 Walkin’ Pets Calendar will be donated to the Handicapped Pets Foundation to help disabled and injured pets in need to get wheelchairs. The 2020 Walkin’ Pets Calendar is $12.95 and may be pre-ordered by calling: (888) 253-0777 for an expected delivery date of mid-November.
Walkin’ Pets by HandicappedPets.com is the proven leader in pet mobility, with a 19-year record of helping to put miracles in motion. Whether it be dogs, cats, goats or even ducks! Walkin’ Pets products are designed to keep pets moving, so they can get back to what’s important, enjoying their family and living an active, healthier lifestyle. At Walkin’ Pets we don’t make miracles, we just set them in motion.
For more information about The Man That Rescues Dogs visit their Facebook page or http://tmtrd.org/
Crime
Thai women in Japan drug bust
Japanese Police and Customs Officials at Fukuoka Airport reported the arrest of seven Thai women who smuggled in drugs weighing more than a kilogram into Japan. The women separated the drugs into tiny bags and hid them in random places on their bodies.
The women purchased tour tickets and tried to blend in as Thai tourists. When caught with the evidence, they admitted smuggling the drugs for foreigners living in Japan, alleging that they received orders from tourists to bring in the drugs.
Another recent arrest Thai women smuggling cocaine has prompted Japanese officials to consider tightening entry requirements for Thai tourists to protect against drug smuggling.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
Bangkok
Tax on salt content being considered
The Excise Department is considering imposing a tax on the salt content of food to encourage food producers to reduce the sodium content of snacks, instant noodles and seasoning cubes.
The director of the Office of Tax Planning said that the department is discussing a limit on the amount of sodium food can contain, in line with the standard set by the World Health Organization (WHO), which is 2,000 milligrams of salt per day.
In reality, Thai people consume an average of 1,000 milligrams per meal, making their daily intake well above WHO guidelines, according to the director.
He said any tax imposed would be at a level which would encourage food producers to reduce the sodium in their processed food without being punitive, adding that the proposal isn’t intended to generate more tax revenue, but to help protect the health of consumers. Excessive sodium in the diet can lead to high blood pressure and kidney disease.
Fish sauce, soy sauce and salt would not be taxed.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com
News
Water shortage warnings in 22 provinces
People living in 22 Thai provinces are being warned to prepare for shortages of drinking water during the upcoming dry season, due to start on November 1st.
The warning was issued by the National Water Resources Office, citing low levels in reservoirs, which are the main sources for tap water production waterworks in 22 provinces.
Areas at risk identified by the office are in northern, north-eastern, eastern and southern provinces.
Measures have been adopted by agencies charged with dealing with water shortages. including dredging water channels to allow greater volumes of water to flow into reservoirs, drilling underground wells, enlarging storage ponds and the purchase of water to supply to those in urgent need.
The Royal Irrigation Department has announced that people should use water sparingly.
There are currently about 6 billion cubic metres of usable water in reservoirs in the affected provinces, with 5 billion cubic metres reserved for consumption and ecological preservation, leaving only 1 billion cubic metres for use in agriculture.
This means farmers in the Chao Phraya river basin may not be able to grow a second crop of rice this year.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com
