Thailand cracks down on call centre scams, cuts losses by 20%

Thailand’s crackdown on call centre scams has cut financial losses by 20%, as officials sever power, Internet, and fuel supplies to fraud hubs along the Myanmar and Cambodian borders. Over 100 suspects now face arrest, while a new law will hold banks, telecom providers, and social media platforms accountable for scam-related losses.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong announced today that the government’s targeted disruption of scam networks has significantly reduced financial damage.

“By cutting electricity, Internet access, and oil supplies, we have brought daily scam losses down to 50 million baht. Before these measures, we were seeing losses of around 100 million baht per day.”

Since last month, the government has cut power and fuel to five border areas in Myanmar, where call centre gangs operate freely. Additionally, Thailand has intensified efforts to block Internet access along Cambodia’s border, where several scam syndicates are believed to be running.

To curb illegal operations, mobile network providers have been ordered to lower the height of cell towers, reducing their signal range into Cambodia. Police have also disconnected 10 broadband Internet cables, as no registered owners could be identified. Legally owned cables remain operational but are under strict surveillance, with the government warning that any provider aiding scam networks will face disconnection.

The latest law enforcement push has seen over 100 arrest warrants issued yesterday, as police close in on key figures behind the scams.

Meanwhile, the government is preparing to introduce new regulations forcing banks, telecom companies, and social media platforms to share responsibility for compensating scam victims. The draft decree is currently being reviewed by the Office of the Council of State and is expected to be finalised within weeks, reported The Nation.

Prasert confirmed that he will personally summon representatives from banks, telecom firms, and social media platforms for individual meetings to outline their new legal obligations.

“This decree will make financial institutions and service providers actively prevent fraud rather than just reacting after victims have lost money.”

The new regulations are expected to take effect by the end of this month, marking a major shift in Thailand’s fight against digital fraud.