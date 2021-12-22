Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand considers digital lottery to beat overpriced vendors

Avatar

Published

 on 

Stock photo via Freepik.com

With the biggest e-Commerce market in Southeast Asia, Thailand is planning to launch a new online platform to sell printed national lottery tickets in digital format to combat the high prices of some physical vendors.

According to a member and spokesman for the Government Lottery Office, Thanawat Polvichai, the alternative digital lottery will be among the options offered to the board for consideration at a meeting last week.

Another three options: lotto, pictorial lottery tickets, and two- and three-digit lottery tickets.

To focus on the younger generation and catch up with the neighbouring countries of Laos and Vietnam in offering digital lotteries, Thanawat said existing registered vendors will not be affected by the new change but the proportion of tickets and will likely reset the price to 80 baht to eliminate overpriced vendors.

After Covid-19 hit Thailand, people lost their jobs and turned to selling lottery tickets, and many of them had to acquire tickets at inflated costs.

Unregistered sales amounted to between 5% and 10% of the 100 million tickets generated in previous years. In contrast, the number of registered and unregistered lottery vendors has more than doubled from around 200,000 in 2015 to 400,000 today.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 hours ago

How To Make Your Own Christmas Card
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand considers digital lottery to beat overpriced vendors
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in
Sponsored6 hours ago

Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
advertiseadvertise
Thailand4 hours ago

Soi Dog Foundation warns of dangers of sheltering amid distemper outbreak on Koh Kood
Phuket5 hours ago

Governor cancels plan to allow all night drinking in Phuket on New Year’s Eve
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Cabinet approves budget of 35 billion baht for Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand News Update | No more test & go in Thailand, Omicron update
Thailand6 hours ago

Thai PM instructs officials to provide aid to around 4,000 Burmese refugees
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Poll shows most Thais fear New Year celebrations will spark another Covid wave
Video7 hours ago

Thailand suspends ‘Test & Go’ program | GMT
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

25 Thais returning from Mecca pilgrimage infected with Omicron variant
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

OPINION: Test and Go, up and gone, where to from here Thailand?
Thailand22 hours ago

UPDATE: Registration closes for Test & Go and Sandbox, except Phuket
Kanchanaburi22 hours ago

Five year old girl shot dead while playing with her cousins in Kanchanaburi
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 2,476 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending