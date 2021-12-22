Connect with us

UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in

UPDATE: Thai media reports that the traveller who tested positive for Covid-19 and left his quarantine hotel without permission has contacted the Embassy of Israel in Thailand to turn himself in to police in Koh Samui. The Royal Thai Police deputy spokesperson for told Thai media the travellers could face criminal charges for violating the Emergency Decree. Officials are still looking to determine who was in close contact with the infected traveller.

Original story…

Thai authorities are looking for an Israeli traveller who left his quarantine hotel before getting his results back from a Covid-19 test… which turned out positive. Under the Test & Go quarantine exemption programme, (registration has been closed) fully vaccinated travellers from approved countries must undergo an RT-PCR test upon arrival and isolate at an approved hotel until results come back, which can take up to a day.

Reports say the traveller entered Thailand last Friday and checked in at a hotel off Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. That same day, while waiting for his test result, the traveller left the hotel with his luggage. He called the hotel the following day claiming that he was visiting a friend at a hospital and he would come back to the hotel later that day, but he didn’t.

Apparently, CCTV shows the man trying to check in at a hotel in Pattaya, but was denied because he refused to show his passport to the staff. On Sunday, he reportedly came back to Bangkok and then travelled to Southern Thailand. CCTV footage in the coastal province Chumphon shows a man matching the traveller’s description on his way to Koh Samui.

The police are now searching for him and health officials are concerned about a potential Covid-19 cluster because he visited many provinces.

SOURCES: Nation |Khaosod | KomChadLuek

 

image
atiger
2021-12-22 15:02
Deport & ban him from Thailand. He's giving foreigners a bad name.
image
Lowseasonlover
2021-12-22 15:12
9 minutes ago, atiger said: Deport & ban him from Thailand. He's giving foreigners a bad name. We have already got a bad name
image
AussieBob
2021-12-22 15:30
From another forum website: An Israeli man who spent four days on the run after escaping from quarantine in Bangkok was arrested in Koh Samui on Wednesday. The man who had been staying in a hotel in Sukhumvit in Bangkok had…
image
Lowseasonlover
2021-12-22 15:39
7 minutes ago, AussieBob said: From another forum website: An Israeli man who spent four days on the run after escaping from quarantine in Bangkok was arrested in Koh Samui on Wednesday. The man who had been staying in a hotel…
image
vlad
2021-12-22 15:57
15 minutes ago, Lowseasonlover said: Obviously his IDF training survival mode didn't kick in So do we believe all the girls and staff needed to run the Entertainment and Hotels in Phuket or Samui were tested before traveling from areas…
Trending