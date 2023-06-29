Thailand braces for severe storms and heavy rainfall

Photo by Muhammad Farooq via flickr

The Meteorological Department today warns that Thailand continues to experience thunderstorms and heavy rains in the upper northern, eastern, and southern regions. A vortex advances into the Gulf inducing the southwest monsoon to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the southern portion, and the Gulf of Thailand, causing ongoing heavy rain in the upper northern, eastern, and southern regions of Thailand.

Starting from 6am today, for the next 24 hours, an upper northern region, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms and a few areas will have heavy rainfall. Provinces affected are Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchaboon with the highest temperature poised to hit a high of 37 degrees Celsius.

Moving to the northeastern region, 40% of the area will also observe these weather conditions primarily in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, and Nakhon Ratchasima.

In the central, odds of thunderstorms have been estimated at 40% primarily in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram.

In the East, the conditions become a bit more severe with 60% of the region experiencing thunderstorms and a few instances of heavy rains. It primarily covers Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Sea travellers in this region are warned to be cautious as waves of 1-2 metres are anticipated during thunderstorms.

On the east coast of the south, 40% of the area will encounter thunderstorms and a few instances of heavy rain while on the west coast of the south, the chances surge to 70%. Here, the provinces of Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun will have heavy rains in a few instances. Sea travellers in the southern region are warned to be vigilant, with waves reaching 1-2 metres during thunderstorms and will be even higher in instances of heavy rainfall.

Bangkok and its vicinity have a 60% chance for thunderstorms today, the highest temperature is anticipated to reach 37 degrees Celsius. Wind speeds from the southwest monsoon will range from 10-20 kilometres per hour, reports Sanook.